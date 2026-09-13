This underrated Prime Video horror flick brings you the most evil imaginary friend of all time

Imaginary friends are supposed to fade with age. In "Daniel Isn’t Real," one particularly evil companion refuses.

Following a childhood tragedy, college freshman Luke reopens the door to Daniel, a charming spirit he once locked away. At first, bringing him back seems like a great idea — until Luke starts to question whether resurrecting his old friend was a terrible mistake.

If you’ve ever had an imaginary friend or find yourself talking to yourself from time to time, "Daniel Isn't Real" will resonate. For anyone else looking for a spooky flick to watch as Halloween approaches, it’s an under-the-radar seasonal pick that is well worth exploring. And better yet: It's streaming free on the Roku Channel.

Latest Videos From Tom's Guide Watch full video here:

What is ‘Daniel Isn't Real’ about?

Luke (Miles Robbins) is a quiet college student struggling in the wake of a violent event he witnessed as a child. Back then, he coped by inventing Daniel (Patrick Schwarzenegger), a charismatic imaginary friend whom his mother urged him to "lock away" in an antique dollhouse after Daniel caused some mischief and poisoned her. Years later, overwhelmed by anxiety and a difficult home life, Luke lets Daniel out.

Daniel Isn't Real - Official Trailer - Starring Patrick Schwarzenegger & Miles Robbins - YouTube Watch On

At first, Daniel is confidence in a bottle, pushing Luke to be bold, creative, and social. But the gentle nudges quickly turn into dark commands, and Daniel’s charm turns cruel. When Luke refuses to obey, the "imaginary friend" takes over his body and acts on his own.

After a few terrifying episodes, you're left to wonder: Is Luke losing a battle with his own mind, or has he invited something genuinely malicious to take control?

Why I recommend you stream 'Daniel Isn't Real’

The horror landscape is flooded with possession movies, slashers and roaming demons, but it isn't often that we get a story centered on a malevolent imaginary friend. "Daniel Isn't Real" tackles this premise with gusto, delivering a thoughtful narrative featuring a protagonist who actively questions his own sanity rather than writing off disturbing events as mere coincidence.

Want more streaming news? Sign up to the weekly Tom's Streaming Guide to stay in the loop with the latest releases and top recommendations across your favorite streaming services. We’ve got you covered with a complete guide on what’s worth watching. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Samuel Goldwyn Films)

Patrick Schwarzenegger delivers an electric performance, imbuing Daniel with a cold-blooded malice that catches you off guard. Evil radiates from him in every scene, keeping you unsettled even when you aren't entirely sure if he is the root of Luke's problems.

A dreamlike haze permeates every corner of the film. You’re never quite sure what is real and what is hallucinated, which is precisely where the magic lies. Original, atmosphere-driven films like this are rare in the current streaming landscape, making its direction and tone feel delightfully refreshing. If you want a unique thrill this Halloween, "Daniel Isn't Real" is a prime example of why some childhood friends are better left behind.

Stream "Daniel Isn't Real" free on The Roku Channel

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Subscribe to Tom's Guide on YouTube and follow Tom's Guide Entertainment on TikTok and Instagram.