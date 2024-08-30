I've been reviewing NBN plans for a year now and these 5 have my approval

It's been just over 6 weeks — or rather, 59 whole days — since NBN Co introduced its latest pricing changes, and it's not the first time we've reported on it, either. Since July 2, NBN providers have hiked their prices, passing on extra, unnecessary costs to consumers — but there's no better time than the present to save big on your next internet bill.

I spend the majority of my time looking for the best NBN plans that'll give you the most bang for your hard-earned buck — and following the price hikes, these 5 providers have gotten quite aggressive with their plan pricing.

Budget-friendly, value-packed providers — Buddy Telco, Flip, Mate, Tangerine and SpinTel — have some stellar NBN bargains on offer right now, with plans starting from AU$50p/m. I've gathered the best value plans from these providers below, with speeds starting from 50Mbps to 250Mbps. (If you're in the market for faster speeds for less, you can check out our cheap NBN plans here.)

That said, there are cheaper options from these providers, of course, but for the sake of this roundup, I've hand-selected plans that stack up ultra-competitively against others in the chosen speed tier. Such factors include comparison to average monthly spend, fast download speeds, and attractive introductory outlays.

But enough waffling on — here are 5 of the best value, budget-friendly NBN plans you can nab right now.

5 Best Value NBN Plans

Mate | NBN 50 | Unlimited data | No lock-in contract | AU$50p/m (for 6 months, then AU$80p/m using code MATE30) With a massive AU$180 saving over the first 6 months, Mate's Ripper NBN 50 deal is hard to pass up. Advertising 48Mbps during the busy evening hours, the plan does come with a minuscule speed discrepancy — however, it's unlikely to make much of a real-world difference. Plus, according to our research, the average speed for this tier is 49.63Mbps, so the speed cap isn't too far off. This plan is under the ongoing average price for an NBN 50 plan, which is AU$82.85p/m at the time of writing. And to put a cherry on top, if you're not satisfied with your connection, Mate will provide a full refund if you cancel within your first month of service. What a win. Total minimum cost: AU$50 | Total cost for first 12 months: AU$780 | Yearly cost after discount: AU$960

Flip | NBN 50 | Unlimited data | No lock-in contract | AU$64p/m (for 6 months, then AU$73.90p/m) Delivering 50Mbps speeds during the typical evening hours of 7pm to 11pm, Flip's Family NBN 50 plan is a favourite of mine. As a wallet-friendly provider, Flip offers some great discounts compared to other providers, and knocking off AU$59.40 over 6 months is no mean feat. Plus, Flip's NBN 50 plan is the cheapest on the market, coming in at AU$8.95p/m less than the monthly ongoing average. That said, this is a no-frills NBN plan, so there's not much in terms of extras, but you can bundle a phone line if you're looking to simplify your expenses. Total minimum cost: AU$64 | Total cost for first 12 months: AU$827.40 | Yearly cost after discount: AU$886.80

Tangerine | NBN 100 | Unlimited data | No lock-in contract | AU$65.90p/m (for 6 months, then AU$85.90p/m) Out of the plans that we monitor, Tangerine's Speedy NBN 100 plan is one of the cheapest options available. Costing only AU$65.90p/m for the first months, you'll save AU$120 before the price increases to a modest AU$85.90p/m — which is well under the monthly average of AU$91.01. But numbers aside, you'll be able to bundle a phone line with this plan, making it all the easier to save big. Total minimum cost: AU$65.90 | Total cost for first 12 months: AU$910.80 | Yearly cost after discount: AU$1,030.80

Buddy | NBN 100 | Unlimited data | No lock-in contract | AU$75p/m (for 6 months, then AU$85p/m) Buddy's Speedy NBN 100 plan will save you AU$10p/m for the first six months — that's AU$60 total — before the price increases to AU$85p/m. Coming in just under 100Mbps, Buddy's 98Mbps plan is on par with the average speed claims for the tier and the plan offers incredible value for money, shaving off a massive AU$16.01p/m compared to the ongoing average. Total minimum cost: AU$75 | Total cost for first 12 months: AU$960 | Yearly cost after discount: AU$1,020

SpinTel | NBN 250 | Unlimited data | No lock-in contract | AU$79p/m (for 6 months, then AU$89.95p/m) Advertising 211Mbps download speeds during typical evening hours, this SpinTel plan slashes AU$10.95p/m off for the first 6 months — that's a saving of AU$65.70 — before the price increases to a highly attractive AU$85.95p/m. This ongoing price is AU$16.84 less than the monthly average of AU$106.79 for the tier, which almost makes it a no-brainer if you're keen to try superfast speeds for less dosh. However, do note that this plan is only available at addresses with FTTP and HFC connections. Total minimum cost: AU$79 | Total cost of first 12 months: AU$1,013.70 | Yearly cost after discount: AU$1,079.40

If you're keen to check out more of the most affordable NBN plans right now, you can view them in the widget below: