Quick! Snap up a better NBN deal before the price hikes hit

Just when cost-of-living pressures couldn't get any worse for Aussie households, internet bill increases are yet again expected from July 2, 2024, thanks to NBN Co's new wholesale pricing structure.

We've already noticed some subtle hikes across top internet service providers, but come July 2, we expect most — if not all — telcos to introduce price changes to their NBN plans. While we don't anticipate large spikes in your monthly spending — i.e. AU$10 or more — we can safely speculate based on previous wholesale changes, that most plans will go up by around AU$5p/m; however, individual providers may adjust pricing according to their needs.

Thankfully, there's no need to panic just yet — you've still got time to maximise your savings thanks to these great EOFY internet deals. While we've seen some stellar EOFY NBN deals come and go, these four plans are holding down great introductory offers until the very last second of this Sunday, June 30, 2024.

So if you want to protect your internet bill before NBN's July price hikes, it's time to act fast and lock in one of these cost-effective deals below before the clock strikes midnight. We've picked four top deals with different speeds, starting with Australia's most popular tier, NBN 50, and ending with the ultrafast tier, NBN 1000. Some of these plans have had recent price upticks, however, any deal highlighted below will offer the most value for your hard-earned cash after initial discount offers end.

If you're keen to check out some of the best NBN deals right now, you can check out our comprehensive guide here.

Kogan Internet | NBN 50 | Unlimited data | No lock-in contract | AU$58.90pm (for 6 months, then AU$68.90p/m) Kogan’s NBN 50 plan clocks advertised evening speeds of 50Mbps/17Mbps, which is pretty typical across the speed tier. However, thanks to its EOFY discount offer, you'll save AU$10p/m over the first six months — that's AU$60 — before the price increases. What makes this plan stand out to us, is the modest first 12-month cost of AU$766.80 — which is the cheapest across the NBN 50 plans we monitor. Kogan also has an Internet Price Pledge, so if you find a better price on a similar NBN plan, the telco will give you back double the difference. What a win. Total minimum cost: AU$58.90 | Total cost for first 12 months: AU$766.80 | Yearly cost after discount: AU$826.80

Aussie Broadband | NBN 100 | Unlimited Data | No lock-in contract | AU$85p/m using code EOFY120 (for 12 months, then AU$95p/m) Aussie Broadband's Fast NBN 100 plan achieves theoretical speeds of 98Mbps downloads during the typical evening hours. With savings of AU$120 spread across the whole first year before the price increases, ABB offers great value for quality service. Aussie Broadband is renowned for its great gaming plans, senior bundles and stellar customer service team. Do note though, that the price will increase to AU$95p/m after the first 12 months, which is pretty steep compared to the average AU$90.41p/m cost. Total minimum cost: AU$85 | Total cost of first 12 months: AU$1,020 | Yearly cost after discount: AU$1,140

Spintel | NBN 250 | Unlimited data | No lock-in contract | AU$79p/m (for six months, then AU$89.95p/m) Advertising 211Mbps during the typical evening hours of 7pm to 11pm, this Spintel deal knocks AU$65.70 off over the first six months — before the price increases to AU$89.95p/m ongoing. We've highlighted this plan before, as this plan costs the same as an NBN 100 plan, but delivers double the speeds. You can also bundle a phone line or mobile plan with this plan, starting from AU$10p/m. However, do note that this plan is only available for FTTP and HFC addresses. Total minimum cost: AU$79 | Total cost of first 12 months: AU$1,013.70 | Yearly cost after discount: AU$1,079.40

Superloop | NBN 1000 | Unlimited data | No lock-in contract | AU$99p/m (for six months, then AU$109p/m) Superloop's NBN 1000 plan has been one of our top picks for some time now — and for good reason. Advertising a massive 811Mbps during the busy evening hours, this plan ranks second highest in speed claims for this tier, trailing behind Swoop's 969Mbps. Even though Swoop currently has an EOFY discount on offer, Superloop's price is a clear winner for us. Only costing AU$99p/m for the first six months, the plan is on par with most NBN 250 plans, but with near-quadruple speeds. Plus, even its ongoing cost of AU$109p/m is well under the NBN 1000 average of AU$122.80p/m. So if you need ultrafast speeds, Superloop is definitely worth every penny. Total minimum cost: AU$99 | Total cost for first 12 months: AU$1,248 | Yearly cost after discount: AU$1,308

If you're eager to check out some of the best EOFY NBN deals right now, you can find them in the widget below.