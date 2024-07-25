Even with a price hike, SpinTel’s NBN 250 deal is so nice we’re recommending it thrice

Sometimes, finding a superfast NBN plan that won't break the bank while delivering breakneck speeds can be extremely challenging. For starters, most internet service providers (ISPs) upped their costs at the start of July, in line with NBN Co's new wholesale pricing structure.

However, one internet provider continues to prove that time and time again, you can have the best of both worlds by pairing seriously fast speeds for a seriously low spend — and that ISP is SpinTel. We've highlighted this plan twice this year alone — but hey, the third time's a charm.

Right now, SpinTel's NBN 250 plan is AU$79p/m for the first six months, before increasing to AU$89.95 ongoing. Despite experiencing a price hike in the past month (it was previously AU$75p/m, then AU$85.95p/m post-discount), SpinTel's 211Mbps offering still costs less than the average NBN 100 plan of AU$91.34p/m. It also costs AU$1,079.40 per year ongoing — or around AU$200 less — compared to the average NBN 250 spend.

If you want an even more favourable price comparison, this plan costs the same as Telstra's minuscule 25Mbps option for AU$89p/m — however, SpinTel's offering provides almost 9x more speeds, which is absolutely baffling.

SpinTel | NBN 250 | Unlimited data | No lock-in contract | AU$79p/m (for six months, then AU$89.95p/m) Advertising 211Mbps download speeds during typical evening hours, this SpinTel deal slashes AU$10.95p/m off for the first six months — that's a saving of AU$65.70 — before the price increases to a highly attractive AU$85.95p/m. Do note though, that this plan is only available at addresses with FTTP and HFC connections. Total minimum cost: AU$79 | Total cost of first 12 months: AU$1,013.70 | Yearly cost after discount: AU$1,079.40

Fulfilling needs for superfast speeds

With all the number crunching out of the way, let's focus on the main component of any great-value internet plan — speeds. While SpinTel doesn't quite reach the theoretical maximum of 250Mbps for this tier, it isn't a mark against the plan and is unlikely to make any noticeable real-world difference.

For example, for checking emails or search engine scrolling you can get by with 5Mbps download speeds. The same goes for a standard-definition video stream, but if you regularly watch 4K or UHD videos, you'll need at least 25Mbps to enjoy a buffer-free binge. With major streaming events happening now — i.e. the Paris 2024 Olympics — having a fuss-free stream is all but crucial so you don't miss a moment of the action.

SpinTel's 250Mbps plan really shines in larger households with multiple devices, when everyone is trying to stream, game, work or connect simultaneously. Plus, having extra downloads can guarantee little-to-no online interruptions, which is ideal for remote workers and gamers.

Free fibre upgrades

Before taking full advantage of SpinTel's stellar NBN 250 deal, there is a minor catch. Like most other 250Mbps plans, you'll need to have an FTTP (fibre-to-the-premises) or HFC (hybrid fibre coaxial) connection.

That said, what's impressive about this plan is that it qualifies for the telco's AU$0 fibre upgrade. NBN Co has been rolling out free fibre upgrades for some time now, aiming to elevate Aussie residences and businesses from older technologies, such as archaic FTTN (fibre-to-the-node) connections, to the newest connection type, FTTP.

If you live in an eligible area as specified on SpinTel's website, and select the NBN 250 plan, you'll receive a prompt to add the fibre upgrade to your new order. Otherwise, if you're already a SpinTel customer, you can check your upgrade eligibility on your online account. You can follow the step-by-step guide here.

SpinTel also takes the guesswork out of switching NBN providers. All you'll need to do is check out your current ISP's cancellation process, which could be instantaneous or could require some notice. After you've sorted that out, SpinTel's sign-up process is rather straightforward — just enter your address, select your desired plans (and potential add-ons) and you'll have a shiny new NBN connection in no time.

Once your service is activated, you'll join the ranks of customers praising the telco's easy installation process and customer service, as seen on ProductReview. SpinTel has garnered over 10K positive reviews, with an average of 4.4 out of 5 stars.

If you're not sure you need 'superfast' NBN 250 speeds, SpinTel's other plans are also quite affordable – check out the full range in the widget below: