A new MSI Claw gaming handheld has just been spotted — and it may finally give me the chance to ditch Intel for AMD

After the somewhat ropey release of the first MSI Claw 7, the MSI Claw 8 AI+ retconned a lot of the biggest issues, and I actually quite enjoy it. However, it’s hard to ignore the Intel-sized thorn in its paw.

With limited game support for essential AI frame gen and resolution scaling trickery, which in and of itself is more basic than what you get from AMD, it’s no surprise that the entire industry of the best gaming handhelds (except for MSI) has gone with Team Red.

Well, if this way-too-convenient alignment of leaks and rumors is true, MSI has possibly got the memo and may offer both an Intel and AMD Ryzen Z2 version of its upcoming 7-inch handheld. Even better, given the timeline, I’m feeling optimistic about a Computex 2025 announcement! Let’s talk about it.

Where was it spotted?

MSI Claw 8 AI+ - Black Myth Wukong

(Image credit: Future)

If there is any company in the world of computing that is most responsible for what I call “website whoopsies” — giving information away on unannounced products via small site changes — it’s MSI.

And the team are staying true to form with the reveal of a new system called the MSI Claw 7 A2HM on an MSI LCD cover spare parts product page. This follows another leak back in February that showed the A2HM pass certification by the Japan Audio Society in February.

Given it’s already been certified and we’re seeing it on a spare parts page, I’m quietly confident we’ll see this at Computex.

Where it gets interesting

Now, when looking at this name, one thing jumped out at me and everyone else looking at it: there is no mention of “AI+” in the name. This is an indicator that the new Claw 7 may come with a chip that doesn’t have an NPU, or has a disabled NPU for AI features.

And this key factor, plus a leak from Haze on X has had people thinking. Because while looking at the rest of the name — “A2” meaning a second generation (first one was called “A1”) and the “H” possibly meaning using the lower-specced Intel Core Ultra 200H Chipset — the AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme has a disabled NPU.

So, as you put the puzzle pieces together, this rumor mill is starting to look more like a possibility, and I get why MSI would do this.

Intel’s XeSS frame gen trickery and resolution scaling are good, but very limited in terms of games that support it (200 last time we checked). Meanwhile, AMD’s FSR (its equivalent to XeSS at over 300). And on top of that, I want to introduce another big benefit that would come from this.

SteamOS perfectly timed?

Asus ROG Ally X running SteamOS

(Image credit: Future)

With Lenovo Legion Go 2S bringing a SteamOS variant to the party, Valve has recently changed the way it shows game verification for handhelds — namely, that you can see whether a game is compatible with SteamOS as a whole and not just Steam Deck.

And while Valve is working with Intel to deliver Intel support for SteamOS, AMD has become the default platform for the far superior gaming handheld OS. This is down to the first-party Steam Deck running this silicon, which makes compatibility a cinch.

Plus, as you saw when I put SteamOS on an Asus ROG Ally X, the performance and power efficiency gains are significant. If I could get something with the display quality of the Claw 8 AI+, but with AMD internals and the chance to stick SteamOS on it, we may very well be looking at my next new gaming handheld.

If true, the Steam Deck 2 could face some steep competition if/when it comes out!

Jason England
Jason England
Managing Editor — Computing

Jason brings a decade of tech and gaming journalism experience to his role as a Managing Editor of Computing at Tom's Guide. He has previously written for Laptop Mag, Tom's Hardware, Kotaku, Stuff and BBC Science Focus. In his spare time, you'll find Jason looking for good dogs to pet or thinking about eating pizza if he isn't already.

