RTX 5060 Ti release date just tipped for April 16 — HP seemingly confirms Nvidia's next-gen GPUs

RTX 5060 Ti and RTX 5060 GPUs may be just around the corner

nvidia rtx 50 series
(Image credit: Future)

After months of speculation, Nvidia is now expected to announce its RTX 5060 Ti and RTX 5060 GPUs this April, with the former already being listed in an upcoming HP PC.

Previously rumored to be shown off at Nvidia GTC 2025, RTX 5060 Ti and 5060 models are now tipped to be unveiled on April 15, according to Hong Kong news outlet HKEPC (via VideoCardz).

The RTX 5060 Ti release date is apparently set for April 16, coming in both 8GB and 16GB of GDDR7 VRAM, while the RTX 5060 (8GB) is expected to be on shelves in May.

Not only does this give us more hope that the RTX 5060 Ti will come in a 16GB variant, but it also gives us an idea of when these graphics cards will finally arrive. Nvidia has yet to officially announce its next set of GPUs, so take this in with a pinch of salt, but official listings suggest that their launch is imminent.

HP gaming PCs with RTX 5060 Ti

Screenshot of HP Omen 16L listings on HP website

(Image credit: HP)

Also spotted by VideoCardz, HP has listed two gaming PCs that specifically state then come with RTX 5060 Ti GPUs with 8GB of GDDR7 video memory.

The HP Omen 16L desktops come with either an Intel Core i7-14700F or AMD Ryzen 7 8700F CPU. Despite the graphics card being under wraps, it appears HP is prepping for the launch. It's worth noting that the gaming PCs aren't available to pre-order or purchase yet.

Interestingly, another HP Omen 16L PC with an RTX 5060 Ti is also listed at Best Buy, and this comes with 16GB of GDDR7 VRAM. This is priced at $1,799, and appears to be the AMD Ryzen 7 processor model. This gives us a taste of how much PCs with the upcoming GPU will be, and isn't far off the leaked Acer PC with an RTX 5060 (around $1,734 / £1,340) seen previously.

Screenshot of HP Omen 16L PC listing at Best Buy

(Image credit: Best Buy)

As for the GPU prices themselves, none have currently been listed, but prices are predicted to be around $449 for the RTX 5060 Ti and $349 for the RTX 5060 — putting them just below the AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT and RX 9070 GPUs.

However, an RTX 5060 price leak has set it to be around $524 / £405, but this is for 12GB of VRAM as opposed to 8GB, which is not a configuration we've heard about before.

RTX 5060 Ti and 5060 launch dates

Nvidia has kept quiet on its RTX 5060 Ti and RTX 5060 GPUs, but we now at least have specific dates to keep in mind on their release and launch dates, if the leak is to be believed.

Here's a quick look at what to expect out of the upcoming GPUs, including a possible RTX 5050, along with their rumored specs:

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Rumored release and launch dates
Row 0 - Cell 0

RTX 5060 Ti

RTX 5060

RTX 5050

RTX 4060 Ti

RTX 4060

Release date

April 15, 2025

April 15, 2025

N/A

May 18, 2023

May 18, 2023

Launch date

April 16, 2025

May 2025

N/A

May 24, 2023

June 29, 2023

Video memory

16GB / 8GB GDDR7

12GB / 8GB GDDR7

8GB GDDR7

16GB / 8GB GDDR6

8GB GDDR6

CUDA cores

4,608

3,840

2,560

4,352

3,072

TDP

180W

150W

130W-135W

160W

115W

Memory bus

128-bit

128-bit

128-bit

128-bit

128-bit

If true, the RTX 50-series graphics cards will have an earlier release and launch date than than their RTX 40-series counterparts.

Once they arrive, here's hoping these GPUs for more entry-level gaming will stick to their official pricing. Unfortunately, that's not what's we've seen with RTX 5090 pricing, with prices going beyond $3,000.

We may be seeing RTX 5060 Ti and RTX 5060 GPUs in gaming laptops soon, as a Razer Blade 16 with an RTX 5060 has recently been spotted, too, with a pretty shocking $1,999 price tag.

While we wait to catch word of an official announcement, you can check out just how well an RTX 5090 performs in an Razer Blade 16 thanks to DLSS 4.

Darragh Murphy
Darragh Murphy
Computing Editor

Darragh is Tom’s Guide’s Computing Editor and is fascinated by all things bizarre in tech. His work can be seen in Laptop Mag, Mashable, Android Police, Shortlist Dubai, Proton, theBit.nz, ReviewsFire and more. When he's not checking out the latest devices and all things computing, he can be found going for dreaded long runs, watching terrible shark movies and trying to find time to game

