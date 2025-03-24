RTX 5060 Ti release date just tipped for April 16 — HP seemingly confirms Nvidia's next-gen GPUs

After months of speculation, Nvidia is now expected to announce its RTX 5060 Ti and RTX 5060 GPUs this April, with the former already being listed in an upcoming HP PC.

Previously rumored to be shown off at Nvidia GTC 2025, RTX 5060 Ti and 5060 models are now tipped to be unveiled on April 15, according to Hong Kong news outlet HKEPC (via VideoCardz).

The RTX 5060 Ti release date is apparently set for April 16, coming in both 8GB and 16GB of GDDR7 VRAM, while the RTX 5060 (8GB) is expected to be on shelves in May.

Not only does this give us more hope that the RTX 5060 Ti will come in a 16GB variant, but it also gives us an idea of when these graphics cards will finally arrive. Nvidia has yet to officially announce its next set of GPUs, so take this in with a pinch of salt, but official listings suggest that their launch is imminent.

HP gaming PCs with RTX 5060 Ti

(Image credit: HP)

Also spotted by VideoCardz, HP has listed two gaming PCs that specifically state then come with RTX 5060 Ti GPUs with 8GB of GDDR7 video memory.

The HP Omen 16L desktops come with either an Intel Core i7-14700F or AMD Ryzen 7 8700F CPU. Despite the graphics card being under wraps, it appears HP is prepping for the launch. It's worth noting that the gaming PCs aren't available to pre-order or purchase yet.

Interestingly, another HP Omen 16L PC with an RTX 5060 Ti is also listed at Best Buy, and this comes with 16GB of GDDR7 VRAM. This is priced at $1,799, and appears to be the AMD Ryzen 7 processor model. This gives us a taste of how much PCs with the upcoming GPU will be, and isn't far off the leaked Acer PC with an RTX 5060 (around $1,734 / £1,340) seen previously.

(Image credit: Best Buy)

As for the GPU prices themselves, none have currently been listed, but prices are predicted to be around $449 for the RTX 5060 Ti and $349 for the RTX 5060 — putting them just below the AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT and RX 9070 GPUs.

However, an RTX 5060 price leak has set it to be around $524 / £405, but this is for 12GB of VRAM as opposed to 8GB, which is not a configuration we've heard about before.

Nvidia has kept quiet on its RTX 5060 Ti and RTX 5060 GPUs, but we now at least have specific dates to keep in mind on their release and launch dates, if the leak is to be believed.

Here's a quick look at what to expect out of the upcoming GPUs, including a possible RTX 5050, along with their rumored specs:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Rumored release and launch dates Row 0 - Cell 0 RTX 5060 Ti RTX 5060 RTX 5050 RTX 4060 Ti RTX 4060 Release date April 15, 2025 April 15, 2025 N/A May 18, 2023 May 18, 2023 Launch date April 16, 2025 May 2025 N/A May 24, 2023 June 29, 2023 Video memory 16GB / 8GB GDDR7 12GB / 8GB GDDR7 8GB GDDR7 16GB / 8GB GDDR6 8GB GDDR6 CUDA cores 4,608 3,840 2,560 4,352 3,072 TDP 180W 150W 130W-135W 160W 115W Memory bus 128-bit 128-bit 128-bit 128-bit 128-bit

If true, the RTX 50-series graphics cards will have an earlier release and launch date than than their RTX 40-series counterparts.

Once they arrive, here's hoping these GPUs for more entry-level gaming will stick to their official pricing. Unfortunately, that's not what's we've seen with RTX 5090 pricing, with prices going beyond $3,000.

We may be seeing RTX 5060 Ti and RTX 5060 GPUs in gaming laptops soon, as a Razer Blade 16 with an RTX 5060 has recently been spotted, too, with a pretty shocking $1,999 price tag.

While we wait to catch word of an official announcement, you can check out just how well an RTX 5090 performs in an Razer Blade 16 thanks to DLSS 4.