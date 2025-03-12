RTX 5060 breaks cover in Acer gaming PC — is Nvidia’s next GPU launch imminent?

Nvidia's latest RTX 50-series GPU could be arriving soon

Nvidia RTX 5090
(Image credit: Future)

The wait for an RTX 5060 may not be long, as Nvidia's graphics card has been spotted in a new Acer gaming PC listing — and it confirms it will come with 8GB of GDDR7 video memory.

French retailer website EvoPC listed an Acer Nitro N50 PC equipped with an RTX 5060, noting that it comes with 8GB of GDDR7 VRAM, along with a 14th Gen Intel Core i7-14700F, 32GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD. This was discovered by user momomo_us on X (via VideoCardz), but it appears to have been taken down as of writing.

The listing may have been a placeholder for the rumored graphics card, as previous reports suggest Nvidia is expected to reveal the RTX 5060 Ti, RTX 5060 and possibly an RTX 5050 as soon as this week. The Acer gaming system was not available to buy, which makes sense as it has yet to be officially announced.

Rumors also indicate the RTX 5060, along with the rest of the lower-end RTX 50-series lineup, won't ship until next month, but retailers may be gearing up for pre-orders. According to the listing, this Acer PC is priced at €1,589 (around $1,734 / £1,340), giving us an idea of the cost of an RTX 5060 gaming rig.

While no longer listed, there's another Acer Nitro N50 gaming PC with an RTX 4060 on EvoPC, costing €1,519, although it's currently unavailable.

Either way, it's clear we may see RTX 5060 GPUs soon, and previous leaks hint at the gaming performance we can expect.

A hint at RTX 5060 specs

RTX 50 series GPUs

(Image credit: Future)

Recently, we've seen leaked specs for Nvidia's RTX 5060 Ti and RTX 5050 graphics cards, and while they offer a bump in numbers over their RTX 40-series counterparts, there's only a slight difference shown.

As per previous rumors, the RTX 5060 may not be any different. Its 8GB of GDDR7 VRAM appears to be a lock, but it's also expected to come with 3,840 CUDA cores, 150W TDP (Thermal Design Power), and a 128-bit memory bus (similar to the RTX 4060 Ti and RTX 4060).

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Row 0 - Cell 0

RTX 5060 Ti

RTX 5060

RTX 5050

RTX 4060 Ti

RTX 4060

Video memory

16GB / 8GB GDDR7

8GB GDDR7

8GB GDDR7

16GB / 8GB GDDR6

8GB GDDR6

CUDA cores

4,608

3,840

2,560

4,352

3,072

TDP

180W

150W

130W-135W

160W

115W

Memory bus

128-bit

128-bit

128-bit

128-bit

128-bit

The jump in CUDA cores (which manages computing tasks in parallel to GPUs) and TDP is good to see, especially when compared to an RTX 4060 and even the RTX 4060 Ti, but is it enough to be a true upgrade? With DLSS 4 and Multi Frame Generation onboard for supported PC titles, it's sure to deliver a performance boost for entry-level gaming, at the very least.

As for price, the RTX 5060 is predicted to be around $349, judging from the RTX 5070 being $549 and the RTX 5060 Ti being tipped to be from $449. If accurate, that will make it more affordable than the AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT and RX 9070 GPUs (although these appear to offer greater performance).

While we wait for the expected launch of Nvidia's RTX 5060 GPU (and soon), check out what it's like to build an RTX 5090 gaming PC.

Darragh Murphy
Darragh Murphy
Computing Editor

Darragh is Tom’s Guide’s Computing Editor and is fascinated by all things bizarre in tech. His work can be seen in Laptop Mag, Mashable, Android Police, Shortlist Dubai, Proton, theBit.nz, ReviewsFire and more. When he's not checking out the latest devices and all things computing, he can be found going for dreaded long runs, watching terrible shark movies and trying to find time to game

