Razer Blade 16 with RTX 5060 spotted in new leak — with a pretty shocking $1,999 price tag

News
By published

This seems a little much

The Razer Blade 16 (2025) on a couch
(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

RTX 50-series gaming laptops are on their way, and we're now catching word of RTX 5060 laptop GPUs on the horizon, too, but if this Razer leak is anything to go by, they won't come cheap.

Razer is preparing to launch a Razer Blade 16 with an RTX 5060, according to a leak from @momomo_us on X (via VideoCardz), and it's set at $1,999. The gaming tech company is known for its premium gaming laptops, but this price is already well over Nvidia's official asking price.

As announced during CES 2025, Nvidia set RTX 5070-equipped gaming laptops from $1,299. While RTX 5060 GPUs have yet to be offically announced, it's clear these graphics cards in laptops should be even more affordable.

Leaked Razer Blade 16 spec chart sheet

Razer Blade 16 spec chart leak via @momomo_us on X (Image credit: X / @momomo_us)

To put this into perspective, we spotted an MSI Vector 16 HX AI with an RTX 5070 Ti for $1,599 (now $1,899) when RTX 50-series laptop pre-orders went live. Of course, other factors like the CPU, display, storage and quality come into play, but there's a clear gap in these RTX 5060 and RTX 5070 Ti gaming laptops.

As per the leak, the upcoming Razer Blade 16 is set to feature a range of configurations. For the RTX 5060 model, it will come packed with an AMD Ryzen AI 9 365 CPU, 16GB of DDR5X RAM, a 1TB SSD and a 16-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) OLED display with a 240Hz refresh rate, 16:10 aspect ratio and a 0.2ms response rate.

What throws off this leak is the Razer Blade 16 configuration at the end. A $1,499 RTX 5090 model with an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370, 64GB of DDR5X RAM and 4TB for storage? It's nice to dream, I suppose.

Other variants, including the RTX 5090, 5080 and 5070 Ti models, are already available on Razer's official store, albeit pricier than what the spec chart lists. Considering the RTX 5070 model, reportedly priced at $2,399, this is over $1,000 of Nvidia's MSRP.

Ramped up prices

Stylized Nvidia GeForce RTX 50-series laptop graphic

(Image credit: Nvidia)

It isn't clear when RTX 5060 GPUs will launch, but rumors suggest they will ship sometime in April.

With leaks from retailers sporting RTX 5060 gaming PCs, it's likely Nvidia is preparing for announcement soon. Although, with Nvidia recently having problems with a lack of ROPs (Render Output Unit or Raster Operations Pipeline) in their GPUs, this may be pushed back.

Now, considering the price of this leaked Razer Blade 16 spec chart, it isn't looking like RTX 50-powered entry-level gaming laptops will be quite as affordable as Nvidia intended.

Pre-orders for RTX 5070 Ti through to RTX 5090 gaming laptops alluded to this, with prices going over $4,000. With this in mind, it may be a good time to check out RTX 40-series laptops instead, seeing as these will now be going on sale.

Still, Razer makes some excellent notebooks, with the Razer Blade 16 (2024) being one of our favorite gaming laptops last year (and it still shines). We'll have to wait and see if the new lineup of Blade 16s are worth the price.

If RTX 50-series gaming rigs are looking pricey, these Amazon Big Spring Sale gaming laptop deals will help you save some cash on some powerful machines.

