I'm worried about the latest Nvidia RTX 5060 price leak — but one thing could change my mind

RTX 5060 leaks abound, giving us a peak at the specs we can expect from Nvidia's rumored GPU. Now, a new listing has revealed prices I'm worried about, but it could also arrive with a surprising upgrade.

As seen on a Chinese retailer site (via VideoCardz), listings for RTX 5060 and RTX 5060 Ti GPU models have popped up, showcasing two important details: price and video memory. Specifically, the RTX 5060 spotted is shown to have 12GB of VRAM.

While Nvidia has yet to announce its entry-level RTX 50-series GPUs, previous leaks indicate it's expected to arrive with 8GB of GDDR7 VRAM. This is the first sign that an RTX 5060 may come with a 12GB variant, similar to the RTX 5060 Ti believed to be coming in either with 16GB or 8GB of GDDR7 video memory.

RTX 5060 and RTX 5060 Ti listing from Chinese retailer listing via VideoCardz (Image credit: VideoCardz

The listing comes from an unknown source, making it tricky to know whether its accurate. However, with Nvidia expected to announce an RTX 5060 Ti, RTX 5060 and possibly an RTX 5050 over the next week or so, there's reason to believe retailers are preparing for the launch.

The listing also shows the prices for the upcoming RTX 50-series GPUs, but they aren't looking so affordable. These are given in Chinese yuan/RMB, but here's how they convert:

RTX 5060 (12GB VRAM): 3,799 RMB / $524 / £405

RTX 5060 Ti: 4,299 RMB / $593 / £459

RTX 5070: 4,999 RMB / $690 / £534

Considering the Nvidia's official pricing for the RTX 5070 is set at $549, these GPU prices are already overpriced. Rumors suggest the RTX 5060 is set to be from $449, while the RTX 5060 is expected to be around $349.

Of course, it's worth taking these prices with a grain of salt, as the RTX 5060 and 5060 Ti have yet to be officially announced. Plus, these currency rates may not be accurate, as they seem a little too much for these GPUs. Although, we've seen prices rise for the RTX 5090 and others, especially for third-party models.

If these are the prices we can expect, then it's not looking good for RTX 5060-series GPUs. That said, there is at least one element we can hopefully look forward to.

RTX 5060 bringing the VRAM? Yes, please

(Image credit: Future)

As a quick refresher, video memory, also known as VRAM, is the dedicated memory in GPUs that stores and retrieves graphics data. The more there is, the better a GPU can process and display images. So, with a boost to 12GB of VRAM, and using the latest GDDR7 memory, an RTX 5060 could further improve what more entry-level gaming looks like.

Yes, we've seen how an RTX 5070 can't match RTX 4090 performance already, but DLSS 4 and Nvidia's Multi Frame Generation in supported PC games does help boosting frame rates. That GPU also comes with 12GB of video memory, so getting similar dedicated RAM on a more affordable RTX 5060? This may make the GPU more worthwhile.

Here's a quick rundown of the rumored specs we know so far:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 RTX 5060 Ti RTX 5060 RTX 5050 RTX 4060 Ti RTX 4060 Video memory 16GB / 8GB GDDR7 12GB / 8GB GDDR7 8GB GDDR7 16GB / 8GB GDDR6 8GB GDDR6 CUDA cores 4,608 3,840 2,560 4,352 3,072 TDP 180W 150W 130W-135W 160W 115W Memory bus 128-bit 128-bit 128-bit 128-bit 128-bit

Compared to an RTX 4060, the RTX 5060 appears to offer nice-looking improvements. The price needs to be right, of course, and I doubt the prices shown in the listing are accurate. If we see an RTX 5060 go for around a $349 price point, it could make for a commendable, entry-level graphics card.

For now, we'll have to wait and see what Nvidia brings to the table once it announces its latest set of GPUs. In the meantime, you can check out what it's like playing with Nvidia's AI NPC prototypes. Spolier: it's very immersive.