I was hyped for Nvidia's RTX 5060 Ti and RTX 5050 — until I saw these leaked specs

Expected to arrive this April

RTX 50 series GPUs
(Image credit: Future)

There's been rumors of an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 Ti and RTX 5050 roaming around of late, but we've now got a more concrete look at what can be expected thanks to an interesting new leak.

Nvidia is expected to launch it's next set of RTX 50-series GPUs soon, with the RTX 5060 and 5050 tipped to be on shelves this April (via VideoCardz) and credible leaker @kopite7kimi on X showed off specs for the RTX 5060 Ti and RTX 5050 graphics cards. So far, certain features are as expected.

The RTX 5060 Ti is reportedly coming in two variants: one with 8GB of GDDR7 VRAM and the other with 16GB of GDDR7 video memory. As for the RTX 5050, it's set to come with 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM (disappointingly). That's the same memory type as the previous RTX 4070 and 4060 GPUs.

As noted by Wccftech, we also know both will feature 128-bit memory bus (similar to the RTX 4060 Ti and RTX 4060), along with boosts to TDP (Thermal Design Power), with the RTX 5060 Ti delivering 180W TDP and the RTX 5050 coming with 130W. Although, other leaks point to a 135W.

Nvidia skipped a 50-class graphics card in the RTX 40-series generation, but the RTX 5050 seems to already beat the RTX 4060 (115W TDP) in the power department. What's more, the RTX 5060 Ti trumps the RTX 4060 Ti (160W TDP), too.

While it's nice to see Nvidia offer a more power-refined variant of the RTX 5060 Ti with 16GB of VRAM (video memory handles graphics and video demands), there's one area that's slightly lacking: CUDA cores.

Is that all for entry-level gaming performance?

RTX 50 series GPUs

(Image credit: Future)

As a quick refresher, CUDA manage computing tasks in parallel to GPUs. So, the more CUDA cores a Nvidia graphics card offers, the greater its processing power and ability to handle more graphics-intensive games.

As per the leak, the RTX 5060 Ti is expected to deliver 4,608 CUDA Cores. Compared to the RTX 4060 Ti, which offers 4,352 cores, there's only about an 8% difference here. As for the RTX 5050, it's tipped to offer 2,560. While it's slated to be the most "entry-level" of the bunch, it's far behind the RTX 4060's 3,072 CUDA cores.

Since the RTX 5060 Ti and RTX 5050 have yet to officially arrive, these are the numbers we can expect for now:

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Row 0 - Cell 0

RTX 5060 Ti

RTX 5050

RTX 4060 Ti

RTX 4060

Video memory

16GB / 8GB GDDR7

8GB GDDR7

16GB / 8GB GDDR6

8GB GDDR6

CUDA cores

4,608

2,560

4,352

3,072

TDP

180W

130W-135W

160W

115W

Memory bus

128-bit

128-bit

128-bit

128-bit

Spec bumps are expected with RTX 50-series GPUs, but numbers so far aren't exactly mind-blowing.

It's worth keeping in mind that these are aimed at entry-level gamers and these numbers aren't final, but considering Nvidia aims to bring big performance gains to its latest set of graphics cards (the RTX 5070 was supposed to match an RTX 4090, after all), these specs aren't the most exciting.

We've seen the numbers for Nvidia's anticipated mid-range GPU, and despite DLSS 4 and Multi Frame Generation giving it a boost in supported PC games, the RTX 5070 is far from matching the performance of an RTX 4090 — despite CEO Jensen Huang's claims.

The price needs to be right

RTX 50 series GPUs

(Image credit: Future)

Prices for RTX 5090, 5080 and 5070 Ti have been shown to be out of control, due to factors like limited stock and scalpers. Nvidia's GPUs have become mighty expensive, and we're hoping the same doesn't happen to its lower-end graphics cards.

For now, the RTX 5060 Ti is predicted to be priced around $449, while the RTX 5050 from $249. That's based on the RTX 5070 being set at $549. So, if Nvidia can stick the landing on prices, and these GPUs deliver improved performance even without AI-powered features boosting frame rates, latency and more, then the RTX 5060 and 5050 series could be a solid bet.

However, as noted with the RTX 5070's performance, these gains may not be as worthwhile, especially for those simply upgrading from a 40-series GPU.

It's still early days, but with AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT and RX 9070 GPUs at affordable prices (from $599 and $549, respectively) stealing the show, Nvidia may have a hard time competing in the entry-level gaming department.

For now, we'll have to wait and see how these GPUs perform once they've been given the benchmark treatment.

TOPICS
Darragh Murphy
Darragh Murphy
Computing Editor

Darragh is Tom’s Guide’s Computing Editor and is fascinated by all things bizarre in tech. His work can be seen in Laptop Mag, Mashable, Android Police, Shortlist Dubai, Proton, theBit.nz, ReviewsFire and more. When he's not checking out the latest devices and all things computing, he can be found going for dreaded long runs, watching terrible shark movies and trying to find time to game

