Nvidia RTX 5050 laptop GPU just showed up in LG Gram 2025 — but there's bad news

Nvidia's RTX 50-series GPUs are preparing to hit shelves soon, and while we've already seen everything from an RTX 5070 to an RTX 5090, we have yet to hear about the lower-end RTX 5050 — but one has now been spotted.

According to leaker @BullsLab on X, an RTX 5050 laptop GPU has shown up in an LG Gram 2025, showcasing the type and amount of VRAM. If the post is to be believed, the RTX 5050 will come with 8GB of GDDR6 memory, even though many RTX 50-series graphics cards come with the latest GDDR7.

While the LG Gram Pro (17-inch), had already been announced pre-CES 2025 sporting an RTX 4050, the RTX 5050 model is said to arrive later on. This is apparently due to Nvidia planning to announce the RTX 5050 at CES 2025 but changing its mind.

RTX 5050 MobileGDDR6 8GBhttps://t.co/SRN6mOgOCG pic.twitter.com/l2QtRtB7uJJanuary 13, 2025

Previous RTX 50-series leaks showcased that the RTX 5050 would come with 8GB of GDDR7 VRAM, which is entirely expected of Nvidia's lower-end graphics card. However, with the LG Gram 2025 leak showing that it comes with GDDR6 instead, there isn't much difference between the next-gen GPU and the previous RTX 4050 (6GB GDDR6 VRAM).

Of course, this may be a mistake, as many believe Nvidia's RTX 50 laptop GPUs are set to launch with GDDR7 RAM. Hopefully, we'll see GDDR7 arrive on all the latest graphics cards, as it would offer impressive performance gains over the previous GPU generation.

Seeing as the LG Gram 2025 with an RTX 5050 has yet to be officially announced, these specs may not be official after all (which would be welcome news). For now, it seems the RTX 5050 will be heading to laptops once Nvidia's next-gen laptop GPUs arrive on shelves in March.

RTX 5050 laptop GPUs should look promising

(Image credit: Nvidia)

Nvidia promised performance gains for its RTX 50-series GPUs, and we got to see it first-hand when playing on an RTX 5090. Other GPUs in the lineup are set to impress, too, with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang stating that an RTX 4090 would have power equivalent to an RTX 5070 Ti.

That's exciting news, and with this in mind, an RTX 5050 should see similar performance to, say, and RTX 4060 or even a 4070. As tech site Wccftech reports, an RTX 5060 laptop GPU is expected to rival an RTX 4070 for laptops, meaning you'll be getting a lot more bang for your buck.

Interestingly, we've got a taste of Nvidia RTX 50-series laptops pricing, and it shows that an RTX 5090-equipped laptop won't come cheap (as expected). However, an RTX 5070 is looking more affordable, meaning an RTX 5050-powered laptop should be set at respectable prices.

We have a while to wait for RTX 50-series laptop come to shelves, but in the meantime, check out the biggest difference between an RTX 5090 vs an RTX 4090.