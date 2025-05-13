Nvida RTX 50-series GPUs look to get a 10% price hike — that cost is going to sting

We've already seen how Nvidia's partners raised the price of its RTX 5090, 5080, 5070 GPUs and more well over MSRP, but that cost may now soar even higher after a rumored price hike.

According to a report from Digitimes Taiwan (via Tom's Hardware), Nvidia has taken a $5.5 billion loss in its quarterly earnings. It's all thanks to tariff restrictions on AI GPUs and the ban of its H20 chip, Team Green's most powerful AI chip, to China. Apparently, Nvidia is now in "multiple crises."

To minimize the impact, Nvidia is now expected to raise the prices of its GPUs, including a hike of between 5% to 10% on its lineup of RTX 50-series GPUs, along with up to 15% on AI GPUs. That means other manufacturers and partners, such as Asus, MSI, Gigabyte and more, are likely to deliver price hikes for their GPUs as well.

One example mentioned in the report is that, due to the AI chip ban, an Asus RTX 5090 saw its price rise from NT$90,000 (around $2,955) to NT$100,000 ($3,283). Other chips, including the H200 and B200, also received a 15% jump at retailers.

The rise in cost is also reportedly due to a surge in manufacturing costs, including in production, materials and logistics, with Nvidia Blackwell chips now being manufactured at TSMC's U.S. factory.

RTX 50-series prices only get higher

(Image credit: Future)

Nvidia may have a new Arm-based laptop CPU in the works, along with its upcoming RTX 5060 GPU for more affordable, entry-level gaming, but it still has a lot to deal with when it comes to its current state of RTX 50-series GPUs.

From extremely limited availability to bumped-up prices at retailers across the U.S. and U.K., it hard enough to find an RTX 5090, 5080, 5070 Ti or 5060 Ti at their official asking price. Now, with the potential price hike of up to 10%, the GPU price tags will be pushed even further.

Earlier this year, we saw RTX 5090 GPUs set over $1,400 over Nvidia's official asking price, and this inflation has yet to come back down. With tariff restrictions and further production costs, it isn't looking like RTX 50-series GPUs will be getting cheaper anytime soon.

All that said, the U.K. has faired far better than anywhere else when it comes to pricing, with plenty of RTX 50-series GPUs at either MSRP or even less, especially at Overclockers.

If accurate, we'll have to wait and see how this price hike affects GPUs down the line. In the meantime, there's plenty more Nvidia will have up its sleeve at Computex 2025, and we'll be on the ground to keep you in the know.