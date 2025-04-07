ChatGPT's glitches and 'melting GPUs' made me switch to Gemini — these 5 prompts won me over

Features
By published

I needed something more reliable

gemini generating a music playlist
(Image credit: Future)

Perhaps you’ve noticed that ChatGPT has been a little clunky ever since rolling out image generation within GPT-4o. I certainly have. Whether I’m generating an image or entering a prompt, I’m regularly getting an error message for one reason or another.

OpenAI has acknowledged the problem and mentioned their team is working hard to fix issues. However, the inconsistency in ChatGPT’s service as well as Google’s introduction of Gemini Personalization, an experiential model that learns user interests, preferences, and the context of their interactions, has left me exploring Gemini and using it more often.

The model provides responses and suggestions that are more relevant and specific to user needs, making them more directly applicable to your current situation and aligned with topics you care about.

The following are five prompts that have converted me to a regular Gemini user.

1. Real-time information & location awareness

screenshot of Gemini response

(Image credit: Future)

Prompt: “What are 3 highly rated restaurants near [location] that are open right now and offer outdoor seating options suitable for this time of year? Briefly mention their cuisine type."

I’ve used this prompt for everything from restaurants and weekend activities for the family to haircuts for my kids.

This prompt serves as an effective evaluation of Gemini's advanced capabilities because it allows me to get extremely specific with location, time of day, and even weather conditions for family outings.

Unlike a standard Google search, Gemini's real-time search feature, combined with its utilization of location services and comprehension of contextual factors such as weather conditions, enables it to interpret temporal contexts.

Plus, because it has access to my search history, it knows the type of places I like to eat, shop, and explore.

2. Contextual advice

screenshot of Gemini response

(Image credit: Future)

Prompt: “Outline a soccer workout plan for my tween focused on improving endurance and coordination. Assume access to basic gym equipment (treadmill, stationary bike, rowing machine). Specify types of exercises, duration, and frequency per week, including warm-up and cool-down suggestions."

With the information from this query, I have been able to help my tween better prepare for soccer games and practices. The prompt forces the AI to move beyond generic workout advice because I’ve provided specifics about who needs the workout (my tween) and what kind. Adapting this prompt has been helpful for me as a runner for over 30 years, as has also been useful to my daughter, a tennis player.

Gemini has the ability to tailor suggestions considering the age group (tweens have different physiological needs and safety considerations than adults), the specific demands of soccer (which requires both running endurance and agile coordination), and integrate with limited weight lifting as children are less likely to lift weights and instead use their own bodyweight for strength training.

3. Personal growth

screenshot of Gemini response

(Image credit: Future)

Prompt: "Considering my hobbies and interests, suggest a new skill or activity that aligns with my passions but I've yet to explore."

I’m a runner and a writer, but I also enjoy cooking and collecting art. I have used a version of this prompt to help expand my horizons, particularly when I feel like I’m in a creative rut.

This is a great prompt for Gemini specifically because it taps into the model’s strength in personalization, synthesis, and recommendation.

Gemini’s higher-level cognitive abilities and multi-layered reasoning skills come to play here to provide a rich and thoughtful response.

4. Complex task planning

Gemini screenshot

(Image credit: Future)

Prompt: “Help me plan dinner when I only have 30 minutes between finishing up work and dropping my daughter off at tennis practice.”

I recommend Gemini for complex tasks because of the model’s incredible intelligence. This type of prompt brings out the model’s ability to understand everything from practical problem-solving, context awareness, time constraints, and personalization.

Highly relatable (iykyk), this real-life prompt is exactly the kind of thing Gemini does best. The model shines when helping users streamline day-to-day decision-making.

5. Summarization

Gemini screenshot

(Image credit: Future)

Prompt: "Summarize the main arguments of the following article: [insert article text here]."

To stay productive, getting to the heart of what I’m reading, whether it’s the news or an email, is important. Gemini makes this possible while ensuring that I get the points that matter the most to me.

Because Gemini Personalization has gotten to know me, it can pull out the details almost as well as if I was doing it myself. This type of prompt helps me streamline workflows, while also ensuring that I have all the information I need without missing a beat.

Final thoughts

These prompts — from real-time local recommendations to personalized workout plans and creative discovery — showcase Gemini’s ability to deliver relevant, contextual, and efficient assistance across a wide range of everyday tasks. What makes them especially powerful is their adaptability and how well they align with Gemini’s personalization capabilities.

As part of its experimental model, Gemini can tap into your Search history (with permission, of course) to offer responses that feel truly tailored to you — making it not just helpful, but a genuinely smarter, more intuitive alternative to other chatbots. Plus, users can always opt out of the Personalization feature at any time.

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Laptops
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Screen Type
Arrow
Storage Type
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 102 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple 13" MacBook Air M4 (2025)
(Blue)
1
Apple 2025 MacBook Air...
Amazon
$999
Preorder
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i ChromeBook Plus
(14-inch 128GB)
2
Lenovo - Flex 5i Chromebook...
Best Buy
$499
View
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x (Gen 9)
(Blue)
3
Yoga Slim 7x (14″ Snapdragon)
Lenovo USA
$1,289.99
View
Low Stock
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i ChromeBook Plus
(14-inch 128GB)
4
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i 14 in...
Walmart
$574.90
View
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024)
Our Review
5
ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024) Light...
ASUS
View
Apple 13" MacBook Air M4 (2025)
6
Apple 13" MacBook Air (M4,...
BHPhoto
View
Dell XPS 13 Plus
(13.4-inch)
Our Review
7
Dell XPS 13 Laptop - w/...
Dell
View
Apple 15" MacBook Air M4 (2025)
8
Apple 2025 MacBook Air...
Amazon
View
Dell XPS 13 (2016)
Our Review
9
Dell XPS9350-5340SLV 13.3...
Amazon
$899.99
View
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x (Gen 9)
10
Laptop 14.5" Touchscreen Oled...
Amazon
$1,075.79
View
Show more
Amanda Caswell
Amanda Caswell
AI Writer

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about ai
Scene from Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future was released 40 years ago — here's all the AI they predicted that we have (and what they missed)
ChatGPT image of mother and son

I caught my son using ChatGPT — and it made me rethink everything about parenting in the AI age
Android Auto refreshed UI example

Gemini in the car is long-overdue — and I can't wait to try it in Android Auto soon
See more latest
Most Popular
A woman loading a dishwasher with the Tom&#039;s Guide Clean Smarter logo
It's time to spring clean your dishwasher — expert cleaning tips on how to bring back your dishwasher's sparkle
How to clean a toaster
I finally got the burnt marks off my toaster using this genius hack — it only took 10 seconds
a photo of a strong woman with dumbbells
You’ll never do sit-ups again — after strengthening your abs and hips with this 8-move dumbbell workout
1Zpresso Q Air photographed in front of a blue background
It’s a brew-tiful day for a hike — so have your coffee in the great outdoors
The Tom&#039;s Guide Sleep Features Editor sitting on the Saatva Classic mattresses feeling its edges
8 things I wish I knew before I bought my first mattress
The Amazfit Bip 6 smartwatch photographed in front of a blue background
I wore the Amazfit Bip 6 for over a week — here are 5 things I like and 3 I hate
A woman sleeping comfortably and cooly on her side over the top of duvets
This one underrated mattress material could transform your sleep this summer
2025 Chevrolet Equinox EV LT test drive review.
I drove the 2025 Chevrolet Equinox EV LT for a week — here’s my pros and cons
Woman pulling a blue resistance band in front of her side on
The experts have spoken — these 3 resistance band exercises strengthen your entire body and improve upper-back mobility
The AirPods Max USB-C in a photo studio
I've road tested the AirPods Max with USB-C: The good, the bad, and the ugly