I just saw RedMagic's 3D gaming laptop at MWC 2025 — and it's like I'm in the game

RedMagic is getting serious about gaming laptops

RedMagic 3D Gaming Laptop on display stand with people in the background
(Image credit: Future / Tom's Guide)

RedMagic is well known for its fleet of gaming phones, like the RedMagic 9s Pro, but it's now delving into gaming laptops, and it continues by revealing a 16-inch notebook with a 3D display.

Shown off at MWC 2025, I got to check out the RedMagic Gaming Laptop 3D, which delivers a glasses-free 3D effect in PC games thanks to eye-tracking cameras that make it appear like details are popping out from the display.

Placed right above the display, two cameras track eye movement to adjust what's seen on screen, ensuring you get a proper 3D experience. It took some time to get used to, especially when I was looking at the display from an angle. But once it clicked, I got seamless 3D visuals.

Placed right above the display, two cameras track eye movement to adjust what's seen on screen, ensuring you get a proper 3D experience.

With its 4K resolution and 16:10 aspect ratio, the 3D laptop's display offered up great detail and vibrant colors from what I could see. I got to check out some Tomb Raider gameplay, and seeing particle effects like raindrops jump out was a welcome perk.

How will it work in other PC games? Well, no other games were shown during my brief look, but it's sure to work great in other PC titles that support Nvidia 3D Vision or the like (there aren't too many of them, but there are mods also available, according to Steam).

Plus, seeing as it's a gaming laptop, it also comes with gamer-ready specs — even though it's a tad behind the times.

Image 1 of 3
RedMagic 3D Gaming Laptop front view of display with 3D video playing
(Image credit: Future / Tom's Guide)

The RedMagic 3D gaming laptop comes with a 14th Gen Intel Core i9 14900HX CPU, an RTX 4070 GPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD. While RTX 50-series gaming laptops are now out and about, it's worth noting the laptop launched in China back in November 2024.

While there are no current plans for a global launch, RedMagic still has other gaming laptops to offer, including its RedMagic Titan 16 Pro with up to an RTX 4070 that launched in 2024.

3D laptops aren't anything new, with Acer announcing its glasses-free 3D laptop last year and Lenovo recently showing off its 3D laptop concept, but it's exciting to see a gaming-focused 3D laptop. Moreover, seeing RedMagic expand into laptops instead of its usual gaming phones is a welcome sight.

More gaming laptops from RedMagic?

RedMagic 3D Gaming Laptop close up of keyboard

(Image credit: Future / Tom's Guide)

RedMagic only recently entered the gaming laptop space, with its Titan 16 Pro dropping in August last year. Now that it's come out with a 3D laptop made for gamers, it's clear we'll likely see even more from the gaming brand down the line.

With it's current laptops offering up to an RTX 4070, it appears RedMagic is catering to more budget-to-midrange gaming laptops. If this is the case, I wouldn't be surprised if we see refreshes to its lineup in 2025, with RedMagic possibly offering up to RTX 5070 laptops.

Considering the price of the Titan 16 Pro (starting at $1,699 for an RTX 4060) RedMagic would do well to keep budget in mind if it decides to deliver, say, an RTX 5070 model.

While international markets may not see the 3D gaming laptop anytime soon, it shows that RedMagic is at least stepping deeper into its gaming laptops venture, and I'm excited to see what it has in store next. In the meantime, check out the RTX 50-series laptops on our wishlist.

Darragh Murphy
Darragh Murphy
Computing Editor

Darragh is Tom’s Guide’s Computing Editor and is fascinated by all things bizarre in tech. His work can be seen in Laptop Mag, Mashable, Android Police, Shortlist Dubai, Proton, theBit.nz, ReviewsFire and more. When he's not checking out the latest devices and all things computing, he can be found going for dreaded long runs, watching terrible shark movies and trying to find time to game

