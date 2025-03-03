Xiaomi just created a magnetic camera lens for your phone — and I got to try it

I have made no secret about the fact camera bumps are getting too big. Some phones have been able to incorporate those bumps into quite smart designs, like the Xiaomi 15 Ultra but what if we could eliminate the bump altogether? That seems to be the idea behind Xiaomi’s Modular Optical System (or MOS).

MOS was on show at MWC 2025, and the idea behind this concept device is that you can attach compact camera lenses onto the back of your phone. Essentially turning your phone into a mirrorless camera, rather than relying on the traditional camera lenses that also live on the back of the phone.

(Image credit: Future)

It isn’t the first time we’ve seen phone makers offer ways to attach beefier camera lenses to the back of their phones.

The difference here is that the MOS doesn’t require any cases or adapter rings. The lens simply snaps onto a magnetic ring on the back of the phone, much like the myriad of MagSafe accessories that are on sale.

The only real difference is that the MOS relies on a pair of contact pins, forming a physical connection between the phone and lens. According to Xiaomi this offers a “LaserLink” communication that allows for “nanosecond RAW data transfer”. In other words, this is fast and likely much more convenient than a wireless connection as a result.

Other points of note include a f/1.4 aperture, a M4/3 sensor and a design that’s up to 50% shorter than your typical camera lens. There’s also a spinning dial on the lens itself, though it isn't clear whether this has a clear purpose or if you’ll have the option to tinker with it.

Since the concept model on show at MWC is all in Chinese, there was a limit to how much information I could glean from it.

(Image credit: Future)

The MOS concept felt pretty comfortable in my hand, not particularly heavy but also not that light either. That said, the real star of the show was the ability to quickly snap the lens into place. The connection was near enough instant, and should Xiaomi decide to develop this technology further things could get pretty interesting.

But for now, this is simply a proof of concept, and the Modular Optical System isn’t scheduled to be going on sale anytime soon.

