I review gaming laptops for a living — here's the 7 RTX 50-series laptops I would buy

By
published

These new RTX 50-series laptops are seriously tempting

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 AI
(Image credit: Future)
Nvidia GeForce RTX 50-series laptops are now available. And I don’t just mean that they’re listed at various retailers. Unlike the RTX 50-series GPUs, you can actually pre-order many of these new laptops right now.

Several big-time manufacturers have listed their new RTX 50 laptops, including Lenovo, Asus, MSI, Razer and Acer. The Alienware Area-51 laptops should also be arriving in late March or early April. In short, there should be no shortage of powerful gaming notebooks to choose from.

I’m a lifelong gamer who reviews the best gaming laptops for a living. Because of that, I’m excited by the slew of new RTX 50 laptops—and equally happy to share recommendations with anyone eyeing one of these notebooks.

Here are 7 Nvidia RTX 50-series laptops I’d buy for myself and recommend. Note that some of these laptops might be out of stock, but keep their respective pages saved for when they become available.

Nvidia RTX 50-series laptops: Quick links

Nvidia RTX 50-series laptops

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16S AI
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16S AI: $1,799 at Best Buy

For what you get at $1,799, the Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 AI brings a whole lot of power into a vastly upgraded chassis with a gorgeous OLED display, Intel Core Ultra 9 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti GPU, 32GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. We're quietly excited about this gaming laptop.

MSI Vector 16 HX AI
MSI Vector 16 HX AI: $1,899 at Newegg

This is one of the lowest prices we've seen so far for an RTX 5070 Ti gaming laptop, and the MSI Vector 16 HX AI certainly impresses. It sports an Intel Core Ultra 7 255HX CPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a 512GB SSD. Plus, you can expect a 16-inch 1920 x 1200 240Hz display.

Lenovo Legion Pro 7i
Lenovo Legion Pro 7i: $2,649 at antonline

An RTX 5070 Ti Lenovo Legion Pro 7i for $2,649 could be yours if you pre-order over at AntOnline. This comes with a 16-inch WQXGA OLED display with a 240Hz refresh rate, an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX CPU, 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. The Lenovo Legion Pro 7i is a fantastic gaming laptop, and this one looks no different.

HP Omen Max 16
HP Omen Max 16: $2,899 at Best Buy

The HP Omen Max 16 can be seen as a bigger sibling of one of our favorite gaming laptops, the HP Omen Transcend 14. This elegant notebook packs a 16-inch 2560 x 1600 ISP display, an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX CPU, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 mobile GPU, 32GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage.

Razer Blade 16
Razer Blade 16: $3,199 at Razer

This Razer Blade 16 with an RTX 5090 comes with a 16-inch QHD+ 240Hz OLED display, an AMD Ryzen AI R9 370 CPU, 32GB of DDR5X RAM and 2TB SSD. As you'll find in our Razer Blade 16 (2024) review, we're big fans, and with this being a more powerful RTX 5090 model, we're in for a treat.

Asus Zephyrus G14 (2025)
Asus Zephyrus G14 (2025): $3,199 at Best Buy

The new Asus Zephyrus G14 (2025) has everything you'd want in a gaming laptop. This elegant notebook packs the latest AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX CPU, 32GB of RAM, 2TB of SSD storage, and of course, the new Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 laptop GPU. The latest iteration of one of our favorite laptops looks to be a winner.

Asus ROG Strix Scar 18
Asus ROG Strix Scar 18: $3,399 at BHPhoto

This Asus ROG Strix Scar 18 sports an RTX 5070 Ti GPU and a great big 18-inch 2560 x 1600 Nebula HDR display with a 240Hz refresh rate, and it's set at $2,699. Along with its Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX CPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM and 1TB SSD, this is a great chance to get big-screen gaming with amazing graphics for prices that aren't well over $3,000.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
Best Buy
MSI Cyborg 15
(15.6-inch 512GB)
Our Review
MSI Cyborg 15 15.6” 144Hz FHD...
Amazon
$999.99
Alienware x14 R2 Gaming Laptop
Alienware x14 R2 Gaming Laptop
Dell
MSI Cyborg 15
Our Review
Cyborg 15 AI A1VFK-060CA...
Walmart
MSI Cyborg 15
(15.6-inch)
Our Review
MSI 15.6" Cyborg 15 Gaming...
BHPhoto
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
Best Buy
MSI Cyborg 15
(Black)
Our Review
MSI Cyborg 15 Gaming Laptop,...
Amazon
Alienware x14 R2 Gaming Laptop
(14-inch 1TB)
Alienware x14 R2 Gaming...
Amazon
Alienware x14 R2 Gaming Laptop
(17.3-inch 2TB)
Alienware X17 R2 17.3" FHD...
Amazon
View Deal
MSI Cyborg 15
Our Review
MSI Cyborg 15 2023 | 15.6"...
Walmart
Tony Polanco
Tony Polanco
Senior Computing Writer

Tony is a computing writer at Tom’s Guide covering laptops, tablets, Windows, and iOS. During his off-hours, Tony enjoys reading comic books, playing video games, reading speculative fiction novels, and spending too much time on X/Twitter. His non-nerdy pursuits involve attending Hard Rock/Heavy Metal concerts and going to NYC bars with friends and colleagues. His work has appeared in publications such as Laptop Mag, PC Mag, and various independent gaming sites.

