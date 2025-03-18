HP reveals new RTX 50-series gaming laptops — and the Omen 16 Slim is the first on my radar

By published

Check out HP's lineup of fresh gaming laptops with RTX 50-series GPUs

HP Omen 16 Slim laptop models front and back angles on colored background
(Image credit: HP)

HP Omen gaming laptops are getting the RTX 50-series treatment, as it just revealed a lineup of refreshed gaming notebooks — including an all-new Omen 16 Slim.

Taking on the likes of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G16, the HP Omen 16 Slim comes with a sleeker, 16% thinner design compared to the Omen 16, but it still manages to boast up to an Intel Core i9 CPU and Nvidia RTX 5070 GPU. Plus, it aims to stay quiet under pressure, with noise levels as low as a claimed 46 decibels.

At just 0.7-inches thick, the Omen 16 Slim will be one of the thinnest gaming laptops around, taking cues from the HP Omen 14 Transcend 14 — one of the best gaming laptops you can get.

That's not all HP has up its sleeve, as it's also refreshing other gaming laptops, including its Omen 17 with an RTX 5070, the Omen Transcend 15 with upgraded specs and budget-friendly HP Victus gaming laptops with AMD Ryzen AI 7 H 350 chips and more.

There's no word on prices or release dates yet, but for a better look at what these laptops offer, read on.

HP Omen 16 Slim

HP Omen 16 Slim front view on colored background with League of Legends promo image on display

(Image credit: HP)

The HP Omen 16 Slim is an all-new 16-inch gaming laptop that takes the original Omen 16 and knocks off a few inches — all while fitting it with the latest specs.

It measures 14 x 10.5 x 0.7 (front)~0.8 inches (back) and weighs 5.3 pounds, with HP claiming it's 16% thinner than the usual Omen 16. That puts it on par with the Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (13.9 x 9.7 x 0.7 inches, around 4.3 pounds), albeit being slightly heavier.

Otherwise, this gaming laptop packs a punch, offering up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 285H CPU and up to an RTX 5070 GPU. What's more, you can also expect up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe M.2 SSD.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Specs
Row 0 - Cell 0

HP Omen 16 Slim

CPU

Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 285H

GPU

Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070

RAM

Up to 32GB DDR5

Storage

Up to 1TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe M.2 SSD

Display

16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) IPS, 240Hz refresh rate, 16:10 aspect ratio

Ports

1 x USB-C with PD, 3 x USB-A, 1 x HDMI 2.1, 1 x RJ-45 Ethernet, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack

Wireless connectivity

Up to Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4

Battery

70Wh (150W AC power adapter)

Size

14 x 10.5 x 0.7~0.8 inches

Weight

5.3 pounds

It also arrives with HP's Unleashed Mode, offering up to 105W TPP when turned on in the Omen Gaming Hub, pushing performance gains in the latest PC games and beyond.

Speaking of, there's also Omen AI (in beta) in the hub, which "automatically learns and adjusts the best game, operating system, and hardware settings to maximize your laptop’s potential with just one easy click." It'll be interesting to see how well this works to increase frame rates in games.

Another feature is the Omen 16 Slim's advanced cooling technology, which aims to handle the heat while making the gaming laptop quieter by as low as 46 decibels (think of this like the hum of your fridge).

Prices have yet to be announced, but here's hoping the HP Omen 16 Slim lands at an affordable number.

HP Omen Transcend 14

HP Omen Transcend 14

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

HP also has a bunch of gaming laptop refreshes, which includes the Omen Transcend 14. As you'll find in our HP Omen Transcend 14 review last year, we're big fans of this compact gaming laptop thanks to its solid gaming performance, vibrant OLED display and classy design.

With this year's model, HP ramps up the performance by equipping it with up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 285H CPU, up to an RTX 5070 GPU, up to 64GB of DDR5X RAM and up to a 2TB SSD. What's more, you can expect the same 14-inch 3K (2880 x 1800) OLED display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate, 0.2ms response rate and a 16:10 aspect ratio.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Specs
Row 0 - Cell 0

HP Omen Transcend 14

CPU

Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 285H

GPU

Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070

RAM

Up to 64GB DDR5X

Storage

Up to 2TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe Performance M.2 SSD

Display

14-inch 3K (2880 x 1800) OLED, 120Hz refresh rate, 16:10 aspect ratio

Ports

1 x Thunderbolt 4, 1 x USB-C, 2 x USB-A, 1 x HDMI 2.1, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack

Wireless connectivity

Up to Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4

Battery

71Wh (140W AC power adapter)

Size

12.3 x 9.1 x 0.6~0.7 inches

Weight

3.6 pounds

If the updated HP Omen Transcend 14 delivers even better performance in its sleek design compared to last year's model, this will be a laptop to keep on your radars.

HP Omen 17

HP Omen 17 gaming laptop front view on colored background with Hi-Fi Rush on display

(Image credit: HP Omen 17)

After a lot more screen space? The HP Omen 17 is also getting an RTX 50-series update, along with AMD Ryzen AI CPUs to make sure games run smoothly on its 17-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) IPS display with a 240Hz refresh rate and 3ms response rate.

This large-sized gaming laptop packs up to an AMD Ryzen AI 9 365 GPU, up to an RTX 5070 or AMD Radeon 880M GPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD. Last year's model came at a starting price of $1,349/£1,199, so we're hoping this laptop offers the same bang for your buck.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Specs
Row 0 - Cell 0

HP Omen 17

CPU

Up to AMD Ryzen AI 9 365

GPU

Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 / up to AMD Radeon 880M

RAM

Up to 32GB DDR5X

Storage

Up to 1TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe Performance M.2 SSD

Display

17.3-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) IPS, 240Hz refresh rate, 16:9 aspect ratio

Ports

1 x USB-C with PD, 3 x USB-A, 1 x HDMI 2.1, 1 x RJ-45 Ethernet, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack

Wireless connectivity

Up to Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4

Battery

83Wh (230W AC power adapter)

Size

15.6 x 10.9 x 1.08~1.1 inches

Weight

6.5 pounds

As you can imagine, judging from its weight and size, this laptop is meant to stay as more of a fixture to your desk. Now sporting RTX 5070 power and AMD's latest AI CPUs, the HP Omen 17 is set to be an interesting competitior in both 17-inch gaming laptop and mid-range laptops.

HP Victus 15

HP Victus 15 side view on colored background with Hi-Fi Rush on display

(Image credit: HP)

Finally, we have the more budget-friendly HP Victus 15. These are some of the lowest-priced gaming laptops on the market (especially at a discount), with previous models going as low as $499 with an RTX 4050.

This year's models aren't too different, but they do offer up to an Intel Core i7-14650HX or an AMD Ryzen AI 7 H 350 CPU, along with a next-gen RTX 50-series GPU. HP has yet to announce what graphics cards these will be, but with rumors of an RTX 5060 roaming around, we could see this GPU arrive on the laptop.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Specs
Row 0 - Cell 0

HP Victus 15

CPU

Up to Intel Core i7-14650HX or AMD Ryzen AI 7 H 350

GPU

Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 50-sereis/ up to AMD Radeon RX 6550M

RAM

Up to 24GB DDR5X

Storage

Up to 1TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe M.2 SSD

Display

15.6-inch FHD(1920 x 1080) IPS, 144Hz refresh rate, 16:9 aspect ratio

Ports

1 x USB-C with PD, 2 x USB-A, 1 x HDMI 2.1, 1 x RJ-45 Ethernet, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack

Wireless connectivity

Up to Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4

Battery

Up to 70Wh (up to 200W AC power adapter)

Size

14 x 10 x 0.9 inches

Weight

5.06 pounds

The HP Victus 15 also comes in three colors to choose from: Mica Silver, Performance Blue and Powder Pink, and the one-zone RGB keyboard will offer an addtional splash of color.

Wondering what your next gaming laptop will be? Check out these 7 RTX 50-series gaming laptops we're keen to check out.

More from Tom's Guide

TOPICS
Darragh Murphy
Darragh Murphy
Computing Editor

Darragh is Tom’s Guide’s Computing Editor and is fascinated by all things bizarre in tech. His work can be seen in Laptop Mag, Mashable, Android Police, Shortlist Dubai, Proton, theBit.nz, ReviewsFire and more. When he's not checking out the latest devices and all things computing, he can be found going for dreaded long runs, watching terrible shark movies and trying to find time to game

