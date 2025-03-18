HP reveals new RTX 50-series gaming laptops — and the Omen 16 Slim is the first on my radar

HP Omen gaming laptops are getting the RTX 50-series treatment, as it just revealed a lineup of refreshed gaming notebooks — including an all-new Omen 16 Slim.

Taking on the likes of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G16, the HP Omen 16 Slim comes with a sleeker, 16% thinner design compared to the Omen 16, but it still manages to boast up to an Intel Core i9 CPU and Nvidia RTX 5070 GPU. Plus, it aims to stay quiet under pressure, with noise levels as low as a claimed 46 decibels.

At just 0.7-inches thick, the Omen 16 Slim will be one of the thinnest gaming laptops around, taking cues from the HP Omen 14 Transcend 14 — one of the best gaming laptops you can get.

That's not all HP has up its sleeve, as it's also refreshing other gaming laptops, including its Omen 17 with an RTX 5070, the Omen Transcend 15 with upgraded specs and budget-friendly HP Victus gaming laptops with AMD Ryzen AI 7 H 350 chips and more.

There's no word on prices or release dates yet, but for a better look at what these laptops offer, read on.

HP Omen 16 Slim

The HP Omen 16 Slim is an all-new 16-inch gaming laptop that takes the original Omen 16 and knocks off a few inches — all while fitting it with the latest specs.

It measures 14 x 10.5 x 0.7 (front)~0.8 inches (back) and weighs 5.3 pounds, with HP claiming it's 16% thinner than the usual Omen 16. That puts it on par with the Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (13.9 x 9.7 x 0.7 inches, around 4.3 pounds), albeit being slightly heavier.

Otherwise, this gaming laptop packs a punch, offering up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 285H CPU and up to an RTX 5070 GPU. What's more, you can also expect up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe M.2 SSD.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Specs Row 0 - Cell 0 HP Omen 16 Slim CPU Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 285H GPU Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 RAM Up to 32GB DDR5 Storage Up to 1TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe M.2 SSD Display 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) IPS, 240Hz refresh rate, 16:10 aspect ratio Ports 1 x USB-C with PD, 3 x USB-A, 1 x HDMI 2.1, 1 x RJ-45 Ethernet, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack Wireless connectivity Up to Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4 Battery 70Wh (150W AC power adapter) Size 14 x 10.5 x 0.7~0.8 inches Weight 5.3 pounds

It also arrives with HP's Unleashed Mode, offering up to 105W TPP when turned on in the Omen Gaming Hub, pushing performance gains in the latest PC games and beyond.

Speaking of, there's also Omen AI (in beta) in the hub, which "automatically learns and adjusts the best game, operating system, and hardware settings to maximize your laptop’s potential with just one easy click." It'll be interesting to see how well this works to increase frame rates in games.

Another feature is the Omen 16 Slim's advanced cooling technology, which aims to handle the heat while making the gaming laptop quieter by as low as 46 decibels (think of this like the hum of your fridge).

Prices have yet to be announced, but here's hoping the HP Omen 16 Slim lands at an affordable number.

HP Omen Transcend 14

HP also has a bunch of gaming laptop refreshes, which includes the Omen Transcend 14. As you'll find in our HP Omen Transcend 14 review last year, we're big fans of this compact gaming laptop thanks to its solid gaming performance, vibrant OLED display and classy design.

With this year's model, HP ramps up the performance by equipping it with up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 285H CPU, up to an RTX 5070 GPU, up to 64GB of DDR5X RAM and up to a 2TB SSD. What's more, you can expect the same 14-inch 3K (2880 x 1800) OLED display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate, 0.2ms response rate and a 16:10 aspect ratio.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Specs Row 0 - Cell 0 HP Omen Transcend 14 CPU Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 285H GPU Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 RAM Up to 64GB DDR5X Storage Up to 2TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe Performance M.2 SSD Display 14-inch 3K (2880 x 1800) OLED, 120Hz refresh rate, 16:10 aspect ratio Ports 1 x Thunderbolt 4, 1 x USB-C, 2 x USB-A, 1 x HDMI 2.1, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack Wireless connectivity Up to Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4 Battery 71Wh (140W AC power adapter) Size 12.3 x 9.1 x 0.6~0.7 inches Weight 3.6 pounds

If the updated HP Omen Transcend 14 delivers even better performance in its sleek design compared to last year's model, this will be a laptop to keep on your radars.

HP Omen 17

After a lot more screen space? The HP Omen 17 is also getting an RTX 50-series update, along with AMD Ryzen AI CPUs to make sure games run smoothly on its 17-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) IPS display with a 240Hz refresh rate and 3ms response rate.

This large-sized gaming laptop packs up to an AMD Ryzen AI 9 365 GPU, up to an RTX 5070 or AMD Radeon 880M GPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD. Last year's model came at a starting price of $1,349/£1,199, so we're hoping this laptop offers the same bang for your buck.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Specs Row 0 - Cell 0 HP Omen 17 CPU Up to AMD Ryzen AI 9 365 GPU Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 / up to AMD Radeon 880M RAM Up to 32GB DDR5X Storage Up to 1TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe Performance M.2 SSD Display 17.3-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) IPS, 240Hz refresh rate, 16:9 aspect ratio Ports 1 x USB-C with PD, 3 x USB-A, 1 x HDMI 2.1, 1 x RJ-45 Ethernet, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack Wireless connectivity Up to Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4 Battery 83Wh (230W AC power adapter) Size 15.6 x 10.9 x 1.08~1.1 inches Weight 6.5 pounds

As you can imagine, judging from its weight and size, this laptop is meant to stay as more of a fixture to your desk. Now sporting RTX 5070 power and AMD's latest AI CPUs, the HP Omen 17 is set to be an interesting competitior in both 17-inch gaming laptop and mid-range laptops.

HP Victus 15

Finally, we have the more budget-friendly HP Victus 15. These are some of the lowest-priced gaming laptops on the market (especially at a discount), with previous models going as low as $499 with an RTX 4050.

This year's models aren't too different, but they do offer up to an Intel Core i7-14650HX or an AMD Ryzen AI 7 H 350 CPU, along with a next-gen RTX 50-series GPU. HP has yet to announce what graphics cards these will be, but with rumors of an RTX 5060 roaming around, we could see this GPU arrive on the laptop.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Specs Row 0 - Cell 0 HP Victus 15 CPU Up to Intel Core i7-14650HX or AMD Ryzen AI 7 H 350 GPU Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 50-sereis/ up to AMD Radeon RX 6550M RAM Up to 24GB DDR5X Storage Up to 1TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe M.2 SSD Display 15.6-inch FHD(1920 x 1080) IPS, 144Hz refresh rate, 16:9 aspect ratio Ports 1 x USB-C with PD, 2 x USB-A, 1 x HDMI 2.1, 1 x RJ-45 Ethernet, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack Wireless connectivity Up to Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4 Battery Up to 70Wh (up to 200W AC power adapter) Size 14 x 10 x 0.9 inches Weight 5.06 pounds

The HP Victus 15 also comes in three colors to choose from: Mica Silver, Performance Blue and Powder Pink, and the one-zone RGB keyboard will offer an addtional splash of color.

Wondering what your next gaming laptop will be? Check out these 7 RTX 50-series gaming laptops we're keen to check out.