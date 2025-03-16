I paired my iPhone 16 with a Windows PC — and Microsoft Phone Link can't compete with a MacBook

Not as seamless as a MacBook, but a helpful tool nonetheless

iPhone 16 in hand being held in front of Asus ROG Strix 17 on table showing Phone Link app
(Image credit: Future / Tom's Guide)

Just because I have an iPhone 16, that doesn't mean I can't pair it up with my Windows 11 PC to make the most of its connectivity features. Or, so says Microsoft's handy Phone Link app.

You see, not too long ago, I decided to give my PC setup an overhaul. Namely, by switching to a MacBook Air M3, and to complete the set, I even got myself an iPhone (thanks to an upgrade opportunity I couldn't pass up on). With that, I was able to pair my iPhone 16 with the MacBook and enjoy all the connectivity features they share.

Would that take my Windows gaming laptop out of the picture? Not a chance. There's plenty I don't want to miss out on with my Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 equipped with an RTX 3080, from playing the latest PC games to syncing it up with a Meta Quest 3.

But I've become a fan of the cross-connectivity between a phone and a laptop, so I turned to Phone Link to satisfy those needs. Microsoft has been rolling out several updated features for iPhone users to sync up to their Windows PC, and it's a boon for those looking to share files, send messages, take calls and more.

So, is it all it's cracked up to be? Not quite, as there are limitations between Windows and iOS that can't live up to Apple's tight-knit Continuity features on Macs or the plethora of connectivity tools for Android and Windows.

Still, iPhones and Windows PCs are popular systems, so why not make a match out of them? Sure, these features are very much sprinkles on top of two very pricey cakes, but it does make them all the sweeter.

For those with an iPhone and Windows PC, here are the features you can expect — and what you're missing out on.

AirDrop for Windows

iPhone 16 in hand being held in front of Asus ROG Strix 17 display showing Phone Link transfering files

(Image credit: Future / Tom's Guide)

Since learning about AirDrop for Windows, allowing people to easily share files wirelessly between an iPhone and PC, I've been excited to see just how far Microsoft would integrate Apple products into its ecosystem.

No need for a MacBook to simply drop a file or photo to and from your iPhone, as a Windows PC can now do the same. As someone who takes pictures on their phone and types away in documents on a weekly basis, utilizing this interconnectivity is a major asset (especially if I snap a slick screenshot of a game I'm playing).

Once set up with Phone Link on Windows and the Link to Windows app on iPhone, I was able to choose any file — or even multiple at once — on both devices and share them. The files shared are dropped into a specific folder that can be accessed via the Phone Link app on PC or the Link to Windows app on iPhone, making it nice to have a simple spot to receive and retrieve these files.

It isn't quite as fast as Apple's actual AirDrop, and anything from OneDrive I tried to share was a no-go, as only local files can be shared between devices (but that's hardly a big issue). Sometimes, the "Share" option just decided to quit once I clicked share, but this was only a rare occurrence.

It's actually quite the satisfying feature to have, as it takes many steps out of the rigamarole of sending a photo or document through Gmail, Google Drive or another app to then open said apps to download the file on the other device.

As far as cross-platform connectivity goes, this is one handy tool.

Keep your iPhone in your pocket

iPhone 16 in hand being held in front of Asus ROG Strix 17 display showing Phone Link app messaging feature

(Image credit: Future / Tom's Guide)

Another perk that's been roaming around for a while is receiving iPhone messages and calls on Windows PCs via Phone Link. You can shoot off a message, take and make phone calls (dialpad included) and get all the notifications that would usually pop up on your iPhone.

Now, I'm not one to normally use iMessage or make calls on the Phone app, as a majority of my contacting is done through WhatsApp or Slack. That said, being able to reply to messages and make calls right on your PC, without having to bring out your phone, is a neat benefit to make use of.

But that's not all. Phone Link via iPhone also provides a look at your phone's battery life, and you can even play, pause and skip music through the iPhone on various apps, like Apple Music or Spotify. Strangely though, when I used the latter, it only played tunes out of my iPhone, and there was no option to get it going from my laptop (not even in Audio settings). But hey, it's handy when I have my wireless earbuds connected.

It's little features in connectivity like these that let me keep my iPhone in my pocket, albeit not completely. It would be nice to have one spot to interact with all my notifications rather than just looking at them, but it isn't like Windows doesn't have a WhatsApp app that I can reply to messages on the fly, anyway.

Android gets more

iPhone 16 in hand being held in front of Asus ROG Strix 17 on table showing screen mirroring not working

(Image credit: Future / Tom's Guide)

The thing is, that's about the extent of what iPhone and Windows PCs can do together right now. I applaud the connectivity, as Apple is known to keep features within its family. But if you rock an Android phone, however, there are a few more viable tools that can be used.

For one, there's cross-device copy and paste between Android and Windows PCs — much like the Universal Keyboard across Apple products. So, if I needed a link from a phone on my laptop, all I would need to do is copy it on the Android and simply paste it on my PC. It's a straightforward feature, yet incredibly handy.

That doesn't work for iPhones, and neither does being able to drag and drop photos from your Android camera roll. Right in the Phone Link app, yuou can bring up your Android's photos, view them and get them onto your PC (or other apps) without any fuss.

That works on MacBooks, but at least you're still able to send files wirelessly between iPhone and Windows, and that includes pictures.

There's also the ability to cast your Android phone to a PC, similar to iPhone Mirroring on Mac. That's made much simpler with a Samsung Galaxy phone, but I found the process of setting this up on phones to be a tad too convoluted, especially when compared to how easy it was when connecting my iPhone to a MacBook Air.

There are plenty of apps that can make this happen for both iPhone and Android phones (like AirDroid Cast), but when going through Windows' own Wireless Display app, which needs to be downloaded and allowed in Settings > Optional Feature if it isnt already), the option just never worked for me, sadly.

Otherwise, there's no seamless way to use, say, an iPhone as a webcam or actually interact with a phone right on a laptop, unlike a MacBook. There are apps that can help you out with additional features, but as for Phone Link, it can only go so far with iPhones.

iPhone 16 in hand being held in front of Asus ROG Strix 17 showing Phone Link app successfully connected

(Image credit: Future / Tom's Guide)

Look, it's hardly surprising that the connectivity is nowhere near Apple's Continuity between iPhone and Macs, as that's all within the lure to Apple's walled garden, but Microsoft's Phone Link and Link to Windows apps are slowly but surely providing a better link.

Android phones offer greater benefits from the app, but it's nice that I can use an AirDrop-like tool to easily transfer files between an iPhone and Windows system, check up on messages, phone calls and notification, along with being able to play some tunes — all through the app.

We're seeing better connectivity between devices and their ecosystems as they continue to evolve, from iPhone to Windows, Android to Chromebooks and beyond. For now, some devices just have a better time relating to one another, but Microsoft's Phone Link is certainly patching up relationships where it can.

Darragh Murphy
Darragh Murphy
Computing Editor

Darragh is Tom’s Guide’s Computing Editor and is fascinated by all things bizarre in tech. His work can be seen in Laptop Mag, Mashable, Android Police, Shortlist Dubai, Proton, theBit.nz, ReviewsFire and more. When he's not checking out the latest devices and all things computing, he can be found going for dreaded long runs, watching terrible shark movies and trying to find time to game

