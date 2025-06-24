Act fast! Get over $300 off on this RTX 5070 OLED gaming laptop right now

The HP Omen Transcend 14 is an eye-catching ultraportable gaming laptop with a gorgeous 14-inch OLED display, and right now you can score a great deal on one packing Nvidia's new GeForce RTX 5070 laptop GPU.

For a limited time the HP Omen Transcend 14 is $1,714 @ Best Buy , which is over $300 off the usual $2,039 asking price for this cutting-edge gaming laptop. For more deals, check out our top picks in the Best Buy Member Deal Days Sale.

Was $2,039 now $1,714 at Best Buy This model of HP Omen Transcend 14 sports a 120Hz 2.8K OLED display, an Intel Core Ultra 9 285H CPU, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 laptop GPU. You also get 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD for storage, all squeezed into a thin RGB-studded laptop decked out in HP's Shadow Black color scheme.

In fact, the model Best Buy has on sale right now is even newer and more capable than the older version we checked out for our HP Omen Transcend 14 review, and we loved it then. So you can count on this newer, faster Omen having the power to run even the best PC games at good to great framerates on the 14-inch (2,880 x 1800) 120Hz OLED display.

I've been reviewing gaming laptops for over a decade, and for my money few upgrades make more of a difference these days than a good OLED display. Don't get me wrong, you want the power of this model's laptop-grade Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 GPU and Intel Core Ultra 9-285H CPU and 32GB of RAM to run games well, but the 3K OLED display is going to make them look amazing. And when you're done gaming, all your favorite movies and shows will also look lovely on the HDR-capable 14-inch screen.

Plus, this gaming beast is remarkably thin and light, measuring just over 0.7 inches thin and 3.6 pounds heavy. That's no MacBook Air, but it's close, and the HP Omen Transcend 14 has the power to play just about any game you could throw at it. It also has a comfy keyboard that feels satisfying to type on, with customizable RGB lighting.

You get enough ports to use a good variety of accessories, too, including a pair of USB-A ports, a pair of Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports, an HDMI out for plugging into external displays and a headphone jack for when you're in a coffee shop.

However, be prepared to carry the charger with you when you're out and about because the battery life isn't great. In our testing this laptop lasted under 5 hours normally and just one hour while gaming, which is par for the course when it comes to gaming laptops.

But most gaming laptops don't look this good on a desk, and it's still fairly rare to see this much of a discount on a premium RTX 50-series gaming laptop, so if this deal appeals it's probably wise to act fast.