ChatGPT is reportedly building a Google Workspace and Microsoft Office rival — here's what we know

I use ChatGPT every day — to brainstorm ideas, test AI prompts, and sometimes even help my kids with homework. But now, it looks like OpenAI is planning to take things a step further.

According to a new report from The Information, the company is quietly building features that would turn ChatGPT into a full-blown productivity suite similar to Google Workspace, including collaborative documents and built-in chat.

That means instead of toggling between Google Docs, Slack and ChatGPT, users could soon do it all in one place. And as someone who lives inside these tools, that’s a huge deal.

A quiet move with big implications

According to The Information reporters Amir Efrati and Natasha Mascarenhas, OpenAI has designed tools that enable people to co-edit documents and communicate via chat within ChatGPT.

If launched, this would position OpenAI as a direct competitor to Google Workspace and Microsoft Office — including Microsoft, its own biggest investor.

Yes, it’s a bit awkward. But it makes sense. If OpenAI wants to evolve from "just a chatbot" into a full platform, it needs to go where people actually work — and that means docs, comments, live editing and genuine collaboration.

Why I’m paying close attention

These new features haven’t launched yet, but the idea alone changes how I think about ChatGPT. Right now, it’s an amazing assistant and tools like Projects, Tasks and Image Library prove it has the capability of being a full-fledged workspace. I’ve already traded my notes app for it.



If OpenAI builds in shared editing, sidebar chats and doc-based memory, it could really start to look less like a chatbot.

Here’s what I’m most excited about:

Collaborating on drafts with ChatGPT and a human editor at the same time

Having in-line AI suggestions that actually edit the document

Discussing edits right inside the doc — no more jumping between Google Docs and Slack

Keeping all my creative thinking, notes, and final product in one space

The Microsoft elephant in the room

OpenAI’s biggest investor — Microsoft — already integrates ChatGPT tech in its Office products via Copilot. But if OpenAI builds its own native alternative, it sets the stage for a complex rivalry.

They’re partners, yes, but they’re increasingly competing for the same users: those who want smarter, faster, AI-powered tools to get things done.

Bottom line

OpenAI has mentioned the potential for a social platform and a new device that takes us off our screens completely. This new project underscores the company’s drive to give users more.



Although these collaboration tools aren’t live yet, the fact that they exist behind the scenes tells us where this is all heading. ChatGPT is becoming a place to do more for even the most casual user. And when it launches, I’ll be one of the first in line to try it.