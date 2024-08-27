Google is making it much easier to reply to emails in Gmail — here’s what we know

Google is releasing a new feature on Gmail apps for Google Workspace users that will make answering emails faster than ever.

The Gmail app on iPhone and Android is a bit clunky when replying to emails. The issue is that, when selecting reply, the app will open up a new window. It is still possible to see the original email, but it's located at the bottom of the screen and is formatted so that it's quite hard to read. However, Google has announced changes coming to Gmail for Workspace and personal users that will change the layout significantly.

The new format looks more like a text message, or WhatsApp conversation, with your reply appearing at the bottom of the screen above the keyboard. Meanwhile, the initial email will appear above the message, making it much easier to reference while composing the response. Google also made it possible to expand the reply window and access formatting options.

As stated, the smaller reply window is available to individual Workspace users and users with a personal Google account on Android starting today. However, there will be a 15-day gradual rollout for Google Workspace customers. iPhone users, meanwhile, will have to wait until later this year to see the same update.

This isn't the only new feature for Google Workspace users, as another update revealed how Google Gemini could help you write better responses. Google recently released a feature called "Help Me Write," which is designed to offer suggestions on how to finish sentences. however, an upcoming update will allow Google Gemini to refine emails with three possible options: Formalize, Elaborate and Shorten. The new update also adds new shortcuts that make it easier to alongside improved shortcuts for Help Me Write and Refine My Draft.

This change to the layout, and the improved Gemini integration, means now is a great time to invest in Google Workspace. However, the lack of any solid information about an iOS release will be disappointing for some users.

For more information about other features and devices coming from Google, including the Pixel 9, then please check out our breakdown of the recent Made By Google event.

