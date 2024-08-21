Google Gemini can now write better emails than you — here's how to use it

News
By
published

Google is refining how we write emails

Gmail app on iPhone in woman&#039;s hand
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Google's Help Me Write has two new features that will make refining emails faster than ever.

Help Me Write is an AI feature powered by Google Gemini that originally appeared on Gmail and offered suggestions on how to complete sentences. It was then expanded to Chrome earlier this year and includes writing suggestions and rewrites. It appears that more updates are coming for certain Gmail users.

In a new Workspace Updates Blog post, Google announced two new features, the first is a new option for Help Me Write that polishes email drafts on web and mobile devices. When using Gemini to refine emails, users pick from three options: Formalize, Elaborate and Shorten. These new options can be added to drafts to help perfect your email and save you time. For instance, you could enter a rough draft of what you want to say, and then Gemini can turn it into a formal draft with a single click.

Help me write new options on emails

(Image credit: Google)

The second new feature focuses on two new shortcuts for Help Me Write and Refine My Draft. On mobile, when an email draft is empty, the Help Me Write option now appears in the body of the email and will expand when tapped. Meanwhile, the Refine My Draft shortcut will appear when at least 12 words are in an email draft and will be located below the email content. Users can select the option by swiping on the screen and will be able to Polish, Formalize, Elaborate or Shorten their draft, or easily compose and Write a new draft.

Google new shortcuts in help me write

(Image credit: Google)

It should be noted that these options will be on by default, and there is currently no Admin control for the feature. However, all of these features are currently available on web browsers, Android and iOS for Google Workspace customers with the Gemini Business and Enterprise add-on, Gemini Education and Education Premium add-on and users with the Google One AI premium. 

These new features will help Gmail to maintain its place as our top email service. Hopefully, we will see some free variations appear for customers soon, unless Google plans to keep it locked behind subscriptions. In the meantime, check out our breakdown for the Made by Google event to see all the new products and software coming soon, including the new Pixel 9

Josh Render
Staff Writer

Josh is a staff writer for Tom's Guide and is based in the UK. He has worked for several publications but now works primarily on mobile phones. Outside of phones, he has a passion for video games, novels, and Warhammer. 