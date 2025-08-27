E-Readers

Amazon slashes Kindle prices ahead of Prime Day — save up to 42% on the Colorsoft, Scribe and more

E-Readers

Amazon is selling the Kindle ColorSoft for $211 and lowest price ever — and our reviewer calls it an 'absolute winner'

E-Readers

I've used a Kindle for years and these Amazon Prime Day bundle deals will help take my BookTok game to the next level

E-Readers

The new Kindle Paperwhite has already dropped to its best-ever price — this Prime Day deal is like Christmas in July

Smart Home

Amazon Knocks up to 50% off Smart Home Devices — Shop the 21 Best Labor Day Deals Now