Lenovo announces world’s first mini desktop PCs powered by Snapdragon X chips

After the announcement of its Snapdragon X processors for budget PCs at CES 2025, Lenovo has offically unveiled the first desktop AI PCs powered by Snapdragon X Series CPUs — and they're both mini PCs.

Lenovo is bringing Snapdragon power to two new desktops, including the Lenovo ThinkCentre neo 50q QC and Lenovo IdeaCentre Mini x (1L, 10) Desktop PC. Both will sport a Snapdragon X Plus chip, and as we've tested in other Copilot+ PCs, you can expect impressive results with AI onboard.

This falls in line with Qualcomm's aim to bring the world’s first mini desktop PCs powered by Snapdragon X chips, with over 100 other products, including laptops, from different manufacturers expected to roll out throughout 2025.

Here's a breakdown of both PCs.

Lenovo ThinkCentre neo 50q QC

(Image credit: Lenovo)

The Lenovo ThinkCentre neo 50q QC will sport Snapdragon X Plus and Snapdragon X Platforms, offering up to 45 TOPS of NPU power. That means AI is integrated in processing, offering Copilot+ features in a fairly compact design.

It offers plenty of ports, including multiple USB 3.2 Gen 2, and up to 16GB of DDR5 RAM. Although, we'd prefer to see Wi-Fi 7 over its Wi-Fi 6E connectivity. Luckily, this is what the IdeaCentre is for.

The ThinkCentre is set to be available from February 2025, with prices starting at $849. Considering AI PCs are generally priced around $1,000, this is a more affordable way to jump on the Snapdragon AI bandwagon.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Lenovo ThinkCentre neo 50q QC CPU Snapdragon X Plus, Snapdragon X OS Windows 11 Graphics Qualcomm Adreno GPU RAM Up to 16GB LPDDR5x Storage Up to 2x SSD Ports 3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2, 1 x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, 1 x USB 2.0, 1x HDMI 2.1, 1x DP 1.4a, 1 x Ethernet port, 3.5mm audio jack Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E Size 7.2 x 7.05 x 1.44 inches Weight 2.45 pounds

Lenovo IdeaCentre Mini x (1L, 10) Desktop PC

(Image credit: Lenovo)

As for the Lenovo IdeaCentre Mini x (1L, 10) Desktop PC, Lenovo claims it's ideal for professionals and creatives, with the mini PC being powered by desktop PC Snapdragon X Plus or Snapdragon X CPUs.

This mini PC sports Wi-Fi 7, a host of ports including USB 4.0. It can pack some heat, with up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM and 1TB for storage. Along with its small size and weight, this Copilot+ desktop PC is set to be a small powerhouse.

The IdeaCentre Mini x (1L, 10) will be available starting April 2025, and interesintgly, with an expected starting price of $659.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Lenovo IdeaCentre Mini x CPU Snapdragon X Plus, Snapdragon X OS Windows 11 Graphics Qualcomm Adreno GPU RAM Up to 32GB LPDDR5x Storage Up to 1TB Gen 4 Ports 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2, 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, 1 x USB-C 4.0, 1 x USB 2.0, 1x HDMI 2.1, 1x DP 1.4a, 1 x Ethernet port, 3.5mm audio jack Connectivity Wi-Fi 7 Size 7.68 x 7.52 x 1.68 inches Weight From 3.98 pounds

Mini PCs are just the start for Snapdragon X power

Now that Snapdragon X CPUs are bringing AI and Copilot features to more affordable laptops, desktops and mini PCs, we're sure to see more products for professionals and consumers from Lenovo, Dell, Acer and Asus deliver AI capabilities.

"Mini-PCs powered by Snapdragon are set to revolutionize the way we think about desktops, offering an unrivaled experience that is more powerful," Qualcomm states.

Since CES 2025 kicked off, we've seen everything from AMD’s Ryzen AI Max, Intel Core Ultra 200H and HX Series chips and even an electric spoon that makes food taste saltier. You can bet there will be plenty more big announcements to come.