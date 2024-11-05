Apple tipped to bring 90Hz displays to iMac, iPad Air and Studio Display — why it’s a big deal

An unnamed source reached out to a popular Upgrade podcast (overheard by 9to5Mac), hosted by Myke Hurley and Jason Snell, claiming that Apple is working on a 90Hz display that might show up on future M3-powered iPad Air, the 24-inch iMac and Studio Display models.

The current Apple iMac M3, 13-inch iPad Air 2024, and 5K Studio Displays are locked at 60Hz refresh rates on the available displays. According to the source, the first 90Hz display will be on a future M3-powered iPad Air. From there, it will move to the 24-inch iMac and Studio Display.

This would match recent outputs from Apple, were the newest iPad gets upgraded first, and the Apple desktops or laptops see upgrades later.

The anonymous source told Upgrade, "I have news on screen improvements for the next generation of the M3 iPad Air. Apple is working on a higher refresh rate LCD display with a new liquid motion panel fixed at around 90Hz. They’re also working on expanding it to other models or products like a 24-inch iMac and a next-gen studio display."

Apple just announced a new M4-powered iMac at the end of October, launching on November 8. That device appears to feature a locked 60Hz refresh rate but is more powerful. Check back with Tom's Guide for our full review of the iMac M4 later this week.

An upgraded Studio Display hasn't seen many rumors, and with the new iMac launching this month, we probably won't see the next-generation monitor until late 2025, when Apple is expected to launch M5-powered MacBooks.

Meanwhile, it has been dinged by device purists because their devices haven't caught up to the variable 120Hz rate available on Android and PCs available now. That said, next year's iPhone 17 series will reportedly feature a "ProMotion" display that supports 120Hz refresh rates.

The full Upgrade episode can be found here.