Tubi just added Quentin Tarantino's best movie for free — stream 'Reservoir Dogs' now

Tubi is one of the best free streaming services out there. In fact, when it comes to having a deep library of great movies, it's even on par with some of the best streaming services. Period.

Case in point? Tubi just added "Reservoir Dogs," which in this writer's humble opinion is one of the best movies ever made. In fact, I'll go as far as to say it's Quentin Tarantino's best movie ever made — yes, even better than "Pulp Fiction."

Don't believe me? Well, the good news is you can now easily watch it for yourself and see if I'm right or wrong. And it won't even cost you a penny, because Tubi is a free ad-supported streaming service. Yes, that means that the tight 99-minute runtime will become slightly bloated from ads, but it's truly a small price to pay for watching such a brilliant film.

What is ‘Reservoir Dogs’ about?

Reservoir Dogs (1992) Official Trailer #1 - Quentin Tarantino Movie - YouTube Watch On

"Reservoir Dogs" has a very simple plot. A group of eight men carry out a diamond heist and it doesn't go off as expected. That is, in essence, the gist of the movie.

But that sells the group of eight men short because this movie has one of the best ensemble casts of any movie ever made. "Reservoir Dogs stars Harvey Keitel as Mr. White, Tim Roth as Mr. Orange, Michael Madsen as Mr. Blonde, Chris Penn as "Nice Guy" Eddie Cabot, Steve Buscemi as Mr. Pink, Lawrence Tierney as Joe Cabot, Edward Bunker as Mr. Blue and director Quentin Tarantino as Mr. Brown, the final of the eight bank robbers.

You only see this group of men together once. The movie opens with all eight at a diner having breakfast, with only the two Cabots using their real names. They all get into a relatively heated argument when Mr. Pink refuses to tip — an iconic scene — though that's quashed when Joe returns and reminds Mr. Pink who it is that paid for the meal.

That meal is also quickly forgotten when the robbery goes south. Mr. White and Mr. Orange make it to a warehouse rendezvous with Mr. Pink, but Mr. Orange is seriously wounded. Once Mr. White catches Mr. Pink — and the audience — up to speed with everything that went wrong, that's when the movie really begins.

'Reservoir Dogs' is Tarantino's best movie — a movie this good shouldn't be free

Reservoir Dogs | Mr. Pink Doesn't Tip - YouTube Watch On

As I mentioned, the diner scene that kicks off "Reservoir Dogs" is iconic. It's insane that you get to watch that scene, let alone the rest of this movie for free. You don't even need to have Tubi to watch Steve Buscemi's Mr. Pink wax poetically about the hypocrisies of tipping culture in America — I've included it for you above so you don't even need to leave this article.

But once you watch that scene, I'm confident you'll want to watch the rest of the movie. If for some reason it doesn't then surely the scene of Michael Madsen cutting off a guy's ear with a razor to the tune of "Stuck in the Middle with You" surely will. The plot may be thin but you won't even notice with the acting talent in this movie.

In fact, I'd go as far as to call the plot lean rather than thin. This movie is all about what happens to people who already don't trust everyone in the group when things go horribly wrong. These actors have no problem occupying the same scene and shining when defending each other or attacking someone in the group who doesn't sit right with them.

Plus, the movie ends with a pretty good twist. So as long as you're okay with some violence and crude language, head over to Tubi and watch "Reservoir Dogs" right now. Once you're done, check out this family drama movie on Tubi that one of our editors dubs a "must-watch for 'Parasite' fans."

Stream "Reservoir Dogs" free on Tubi now