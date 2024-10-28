iMac M4 announced with Apple intelligence, nano-texture display and Thunderbolt 4 — specs, release date and price

Apple promised a week of Mac announcements starting today, and the company has just now unveiled the new iMac. Featuring the M4 chip, Apple’s all-in-one computer sports seven colors, a new 12MP Center Stage camera, a new nano-texture glass option, up to four USB-C ports and starts with 16GB of RAM. As with all recent Apple devices, Apple Intelligence is another prominent feature.

In a blog post, Apple’s senior vice president of Hardware Engineering, John Ternus, said: “It’s a whole new era for iMac.” For those keeping track, the iMac is the first Apple computer to sport an M4 chip, which debuted in the latest iPad Pro. Apple claims the new iMac is up to 1.7x faster than the M1 iMac, and that the processor is more capable of handling advanced graphics and intense workloads. The chip’s Neural Engine (for AI) is also over 3x faster than on iMac M1, says Apple.

The new iMac retains the same svelte design of predecessors like the iMac M3 we reviewed. However, it packs some new features such as the aforementioned 12MP front camera either two or four USB-C ports. New colors include green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, blue and silver. The iMac also comes with a color-matched Magic Keyboard and Magic Mouse — all of which now feature a USB-C port for charging.

iMac M4: Specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 iMac M4 2024 (starting) Price $1,299 Colors Green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, blue, silver CPU 8-core CPU (up to 10-core) GPU 8-core GPU (up to 10-core) Display 24 inches (4480 x 2520) Memory 16GB (configurable up to 24GB) Storage 256GB (configurable up to 1TB) Ports 4x Thunderbolt / USB-4, 3.5mm headphone jack, Gigabit Ethernet (optional) Webcam 12MP Size 21.5 x 18.1 x 5.8 inches Weight 9.74 - 9.79 pounds

You can now configure the iMac’s 24-inch display with a new nano-texture glass option meant to reduce reflections and glare without sacrificing image quality. This should make it easier to use the new iMac in areas of your home (or business) that receive a lot of sunlight.

The iMac M4 comes with macOS Sequoia out of the box, so you can try features like iPhone mirroring and the updated Safari. Apple Intelligence is also another prominent macOS Sequoia feature. You’ll get access to features like Writing Tools, which acts as a personal editor by rewriting, proofreading and summarizing text on almost any app you use for writing. Speaking with the updated Siri will also feel more natural. Apple Intelligence could become even more useful when ChatGPT is integrated into both Siri and Writing Tools in December.

The new iMac M4 is now available to pre-order from Apple’s website with a starting price of $1,299 and begins shipping on November 8. This model is available in the aforementioned colors, and packs an M4 chip with an 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU, 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage—with the latter two configurable up to 24GB and up to 1TB, respectively.

You can also get an iMac with a 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU starting at $1,499. This model also starts with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, but you can upgrade to up to 32GB and 2TB, respectively. All configurations come with a color-matching Magic Keyboard and Magic Mouse or Magic Trackpad.

