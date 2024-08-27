Act fast! Our favorite mini PC is $150 off for a limited time

When I reviewed the Apple Mac mini M2 I was taken aback by how much power is packed inside this pint-sized PC. It's a great desktop PC for folks who need a capable Mac because it packs so much power and value into a tiny box you can easily fit on your desk.

The upgraded M2 Pro version is even more powerful, and right now is a great time to get one because the Mac mini M2 Pro is $1,149 @ Amazon, which is $150 off the usual $1,299 asking price. (Click the on-page digital coupon to get this final price at checkout). It's one of the best Labor Day sales we've seen so far.

Apple Mac mini M2 Pro: was $1,299 now $1,149 @ Amazon

The Mac mini M2 is one of our favorite mini PCs because it packs so much power and functionality into a small box, and this upgraded M2 Pro model is even beefier. This model ships with a 10-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for storage. It supports up to 3 displays simultaneously via Thunderbolt 4 or HDMI, and it has a gigabit Ethernet port for high-speed Internet access. Note: Click the on-page digital coupon to get this final price at checkout.

You need to cash in the optional $50 off coupon on Amazon to get the full discount, and while it's not the biggest price cut it's one of the best Apple deals I've seen this month—and definitely worth it if you're in the market for a powerful desktop that doesn't take up much space.

This specific model if Mac mini M2 Pro is almost identical to the model I reviewed, and if you read my Mac mini M2 review T you can see how much I enjoyed using this pint-sized PC despite not being a regular Mac user.

If you're in the same boat, trust me: macOS is easier than ever to get to grips with, and when you do you'll be impressed at how speedy and quiet this little Mac mini can be. Browsing the web and running applications feels lightning-quick, and even demanding work like photo/video editing doesn't faze this little PC thanks to the power of the Apple M2 Pro chip inside.

(Image credit: Future)

You can see what I mean by looking at the chart of our CPU benchmark test results above, where you can see that the Mac mini M2 Pro is comparable in raw CPU speeds to a maxed-out MacBook Pro with the more powerful Apple M2 Max chip.

Game fans should know that while the Mac mini M2 Pro isn't optimized for gaming, I still had lots of fun playing games like like Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Metro Exodus. I was able to get both running at 4K on the Mac mini M2 Pro, and while Metro definitely struggles to hit 30 frames per second, it's playable and enjoyable. Older games like Rise of the Tomb Raider or Sid Meier's Civilization VI run even better, as do Mac-optimized games like Resident Evil 8, so you can have lots of fun with this pint-sized PC.

And since it measures roughly 7.7 x 7.7 x 1.4 inches and weighs about 3 pounds, the Mac mini M2 is easy to fit into your existing desk or entertainment center. You get plenty of ports (2x Thunderbolt 4, 2x USB-A, HDMI out, Ethernet, 3.5mm) and support for up to three external displays on this model, too, which is great for multi-taskers.

For these reasons and more I think the Mac mini M2 is one of the best mini PCs you can get right now. So if you could use new desktop Mac with plenty of power and not much in the way of drawbacks, I recommend taking advantage of this deal and snagging the Mac mini M2 Pro while it's on sale! Make sure to click the button on Amazon to take advantage of the $50 off coupon as well, to get the full $150 savings!