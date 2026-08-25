Gotta snap ’em all: Polaroid launches adorable new Pokémon collection
Polaroid Go Generation 3 puts a Pokémon spin on instant photography
If you're looking for a highly portable instant camera, well, they don't get more portable than this... The Polaroid Go Generation 3 is the world's smallest analog instant camera. And if that wasn't cute enough, Polaroid has now teamed up with The Pokémon Company to offer this adorable collection of cameras and film based around some of its iconic characters.
There are two main Polaroid Go Generation 3 cameras to choose from here, each themed around Pikachu and Sylveon. There are also film packs and sets that include the camera, film, and a strap. If you're a fan then these are must-buys and they also make ideal gifts. Shop the collection below.
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Will Salmon is Tom's Guide's Collections Editor, curating advice on the best products to spend your money on. Will has been writing about tech and entertainment for almost 20 years, including stints as GamesRadar+'s Streaming Editor, editing comics website Newsarama, and writing for lots and lots of magazines. You can read his work in SFX magazine, GamesRadar+, and right here on Tom's Guide.
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