I used to think Nikons were only for grandpas — but the Z5II just converted me

Listen, I’m not a Nikon hater. In fact, I own two vintage Nikon film cameras (only one of which now works). I know as well as anyone that Nikon makes some of the best cameras, which produce lovely images.

As it happens, we also use two Nikon Z7IIs for our product photography here in the Tom’s Guide U.K. review studio. And that’s precisely because of the imaging excellence — the 45MP sensor gives plenty of space for cropping, and Nikkor glass is sharp enough to meet professional standards.

However, I’ve just never really felt compelled to buy a modern Nikon. I know this is subjective, but they’re just, well… boring. The Z f aside, today’s Nikons don’t have the charm of Fujifilm, or the cool ‘content creator’ factor of Sony. I genuinely don’t ever remember seeing a young person with a Nikon.

When I think of Nikon cameras, I see the Toyota Corolla. Well made, competent at its job, prime taxi fodder. But hardly a buttock-clenching drive. A grandad car.

Nikon Z5II: $1,696 at Amazon It's really difficult to fault the Nikon Z5II, especially on value for money. While it doesn't offer some of the elite features of its bigger brother, the Z6III, there's still plenty of pro features on offer here at a surprisingly low price tag.

This week, though, I may have finally shaken my Nikon prejudice. I’ve spent the last few days testing the Nikon Z5II for my upcoming review, and I’m really struggling to think of reasons why you wouldn’t buy this camera. Maybe it’s that I’m older now than I ever have been. Or maybe it’s because the Z5II offers simply unbeatable value for money.

Z6III Lite?

We loved the Nikon Z6III when we tested it last year. It’s a true professional hybrid, jam-packed full of pro features for both stills and video. I’m talking subject detection AF, 120fps drive, 6K internal RAW internal. It’s a damned powerhouse.

The Nikon Z6III (Image credit: Future / Theano Nikitas)

The Z5II is not that. But neither is it far off. My personal camera — currently a Fujifilm X-T5 — is used for architecture photography (my hobby) and location product photography (my work). I don’t need all the features of the Z6III, but I do need beautiful images, dual card slots, IBIS, strong subject detection AF and excellent handling when shooting at pace.

Like the $2,499 Z6III, the Z5II delivers all of those things, only at a much, much lower price tag of $1,699. If you’re an enthusiast, semi-professional or even a pro photographer, the Z5II offers a hell of a lot for the money, and ought to be top of your shortlist.

(Image credit: Future)

The closest non-Nikon competitor is the $2,199 Canon EOS R6 Mark II, which is very similarly specced. The Canon’s AF is in a different league, but that’s not to say the Z5II’s is poor. And I’m not sure the delta between the two is worth the $500 Canon premium.

Of course, there’s the higher-res Sony A7 IV, the 33MP king of the mid-market full frame domain. But with an MSRP of $2,499, the Z5II likewise has the A7IV undercut so heavily that it’s difficult to justify spending that much more for 8.5 more megapixels.

Effortless handling

(Image credit: Future)

Two days into testing, I took the Z5II on a press trip to Frankfurt, photographing a new product at a busy event full of other journalists and content creators. It was a bit of a scramble getting to the product, and when I did, I was usually at an odd angle.

In those situations, a camera must handle intuitively — you don’t have time to be messing around finding settings. The Z5II was one of the easiest cameras I’ve used on shoot.

(Image credit: Future)

The grip is comfortable, the layout sensible. Almost all of the rear is remappable, and instead of locating Fn buttons along the top plate, as you’ll find on many of the best mirrorless cameras, there are two Fn buttons inside the grip, near the lens — just like the Fujifilm GFX100 II . In my opinion, this is the most intuitive place to host Fn buttons, removing the need to awkwardly bend a finger up onto and across the top plate.

Despite its price, the Z5II handles like a professional camera. It was an excellent compadre for on-location photography, and I’ve no doubt it’ll excel in a studio or wedding environment too.

It’s there in black and white

As I mentioned above, my primary camera is the Fujifilm X-T5. It’s a competent performer for work, but also serves my personal needs very well.

I shoot in black and white, so a driving factor in my personal camera choices is the quality of the mono profiles. I like to see my color profile applied through the EVF while shooting, to work with contrast and shadows as I frame and expose.

Taken in the Nikon Deep Monochrome profile. (Image credit: Peter Wolinski)

This is a major reason for using Fujifilm, as I’ve not found anything (except maybe the Leica Monochrom) that fires up my inspiration quite like Acros — high contrast, sharp shadows; for shooting a monolithic slab of concrete on a bright sunny day, there’s little better.

That said, using Nikon’s mono profiles on a blistering sunny day in Frankfurt proved a surprising treat. The Deep Mono profile in particular, is just marvelous for architecture, with plenty of contrast.

Image 1 of 2 Taken in the Nikon Deep Monochrome profile. (Image credit: Peter Wolinski) Taken in the Nikon Deep Monochrome profile. (Image credit: Peter Wolinski)

It naturally lacks the filmic quality of Acros, but only complemented Frankfurt’s sleek modernist and neo-futurist architecture.

Tellingly, I had my Fujifilm with me that day, but dropped it back at the hotel after seeing the Z5II’s output.

Making the switch?

I got my first Fujifilm 10 years ago, and I’ve owned five Fujis in total. I’ve experimented with other cameras, but in the last few years have rarely thought about switching brands permanently, least of all to Nikon.

(Image credit: Future)

The Z5II has me really considering what I need long term, though. For light or semi-professional work, it’s a phenomenal camera for the money. There isn’t anywhere else you can get a new camera with this balance of full frame goodness and pro features for just $1,699.

Poignantly, the camera world is currently in the midst of debating the Fujifilm X-E5, which costs $1,699 body only. As an X-E lover, that price tag has me sorely disappointed anyway, but especially so when considering how much camera you’re getting for the same money with the Z5II.

Counter to my age-related jibes earlier on, I actually think the Z5II is the ideal camera for young photographers, too. Straight out of a photography course, or upgrading to your first full frame mirrorless for commissions? What an incredible investment the Z5II would make to help your career blossom.

Have I just become a Nikon shooter? I’m closer to 40 than 20 now, I guess, so it would make sense.