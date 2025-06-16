I've been flying the DJI Neo for 10 months — here's my verdict (spoiler alert: it's underrated)

The DJI Neo marked a new era for aerial photography and drones when it launched in September 2024: it brought pro-level features to consumers at a budget price. It paved the way for beginner flyers and drone enthusiasts, who, with the Neo's launch, no longer needed to spend hundreds to capture stunning footage from above.

It's June 2025, and it has been 10 months since the Neo landed on my desk for testing. Since then, I've tested several other drones — big and small, aimed at enthusiasts and/or pros — and alongside that, I've been flying the Neo every other weekend.

DJI Neo: $199 at Amazon A lightweight, compact, and minimalist drone, the DJI Neo is a fantastic option that can shoot 4K footage at 30fps, capture detailed stills, and remain stable in challenging conditions. Easy to control with the new RC-N3 controller or the DJI Fly app on a smartphone, the Neo makes drone photography more accessible thanks to its low price point.

Now that we've all gotten over the initial hype, there's a million-dollar question that demands an answer: is the Neo still worth it in 2025? Here's what I think.

Spoiler alert: yes. Yes, it is.

Small drone, big ideas

DJI Neo — Cine mode - YouTube Watch On

The DJI Neo's specs sheet is stacked. This sub-249g drone packs a 1/2-inch sensor that records 4K/30fps footage, captures 12MP stills, and comes with 22GB of internal storage. While its single-axis mechanical gimbal limits its stabilization capabilities, the footage it captures remains smooth, as shown above. As long as you aren't flying in extremely windy conditions, you'll be fine.

What makes the Neo an absolute winner is its low price tag: $199 / £169 for just the drone. You don't necessarily need the RC-N3 controller, as you can fly the drone with just your smartphone, too. But if you do want the controller, the Fly More combo costs $418 / £293.

(Image credit: Future)

Because the Neo can be flown via the DJI Fly app on your smartphone, it can be flown by basically anyone, which makes it way more accessible than, say, a bigger drone like the DJI Air 3S, which requires some prior knowledge about flying.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you want to make short-form videos, you can even toggle "QuickShot" modes, such as Follow, Rocket, Circle, etc., by pressing the button on the Neo's body. After the drone finishes recording you, it returns to its original hovering position, and you can put your palm under it for it to land — how nifty!

Taking it to the next level

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

A couple months after the launch of the DJI Neo, DJI announced the Goggles N3 to accompany its budget drone, and give drone enthusiasts a taste of FPV flying. The Goggles N3 are the brand's cheapest FPV headset. In conjunction with the DJI RC Motion 3, they let you view the world from the drone's POV, and you can do sick aerial tricks.

The motion controller gives you greater control over the Neo's movements, enabling you to cut tight corners and make close manoeuvres. And it's so much fun. The Goggles N3 make the Neo feel like an advanced drone, massively expanding its potential.

If you're planning on buying the Neo or already own it, it's worth investing in the Goggles N3 — in fact, I had so much fun that using the headset made me never want to fly without an FPV headset again!

Have a little fun

(Image credit: Nikita Achanta / Future)

Something that may put some buyers off (and that I've seen on online forums) is the fact that the DJI Neo can capture just 12MP stills — some modern smartphones can capture 48MP or higher, so why can't this drone?

This might be a hot take, but I don't believe it's all about specs all the time. The Neo is more of an entry point into the vast world of camera drones — it's the one you get before upgrading to the DJI Flip or the DJI Mini 4 Pro.

Considering the Neo costs less than what I spend on bills every month, I think we shouldn't criticize it too much for its shortcomings. It's the cheapest consumer drone that doesn't compromise on quality, and 10 months later, I'd recommend buying it even more than I did on launch day.