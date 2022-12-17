Best last-minute gifts under $50 that will arrive before Christmas

Looking to cross those last few people off your holiday shopping list, without spending a fortune? You're in luck because there are still plenty of Christmas deals that can arrive on time. We've compiled a list of the best gifts of this year that cost less than $50.
You'll find everything from streaming devices to headphones to smart home tech on this list, so there's something for everyone. Remember, if you want delivery before Christmas, we recommend acting sooner rather than later as Christmas shipping deadlines are rapidly approaching and there's not much time left till the holidays. (Still not sure what to buy? Be sure to check out list of the best last minute Christmas gifts at all price points).
The Roku Streaming Stick 4K is an easy winner for the best streaming device. This streaming stick offers full 4K HDR streaming and Dolby Vision support, all running on the excellent Roku streaming interface. Plus, the stick can easily be thrown in a bag or suitcase, allowing your loved one to bring their favorite shows and movies with them if they're traveling over the holidays.
The OnePlus Nord Buds are some of the best cheap earbuds we’ve tested. Don’t be fooled by their cheap price — these OnePlus buds offer incredibly rich, customizable sound. You'll get 7 hours of listening time out of them, or 30 if you use the charging case, so they'll last through even the longest of commutes. When you do need to charge them, a 10-minute quick charge gets you 5 hours of playback.
Is your loved one a budding fitness fanatic? A fitness tracker is the perfect way to track your activity and stay on top of your goals, and the Amazfit Band 5 is a great entry-level option. This band tracks your heartbeat, sleep quality, SpO2 and more. The battery life is impressive, too — our Amazfit Band 5 band lasted 8 days with regular use before we had to charge it.
The Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) is the perfect bedside companion. It functions as a digital alarm clock, speaker and video calling device. Plus, you can use the built-in Alexa functionality to control your other smart home devices. The Echo Show 5 retails for $84.99, but it can regularly be found on sale for well under $50.
The Echo Dot Kids Edition is our favorite kids' smart speaker and the best Alexa speaker for kids. It comes bundled with a year-long subscription to Amazon Kids Plus, which gives access to kid-friendly audiobooks, games, and Alexa skills. There's also a two-year worry free guarantee, so if the Echo Dot takes an unexpected tumble down the stairs, Amazon will replace it for free.
Have a friend who's always losing their keys? Well, they need an AirTag. It's the best keyfinder for iPhone users, due to its compact design, easy setup, and precision finding features. Just use the Find My app to track down the AirTag and you'll be able to find it in a flash. At this price, you'll have just enough change left from $50 to grab an AirTag Leather Loop ($18) (opens in new tab) to attach the AirTag to.
If you're looking for one of the best smart plugs, we highly recommend Kasa. Their small, inexpensive smart plugs work with Alexa and Google Assistant and have an excellent companion app. This gift could even save your friend a few bucks on their electricity bills, as they'll be able to turn lights and other devices on or off even if they're far away using their phone.
If your loved one takes a lot of selfies, this could be the perfect gift for them. The Joby GripTight One is our best iPhone Tripod, because it's compact, flexible and has optional magnetic feet. The GripTight One's flexible legs can rest on or wrap around just about anything. The only downside is that it can't lift your phone more than 6 inches.
If you're looking for a good coffee maker for an affordable price, this Black & Decker model is exactly that. It's programmable and there are quick and easy auto-brew settings. The carafe and filter basket are removable and can be washed in the dishwasher.