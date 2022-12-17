Best last-minute gifts under $50 that will arrive before Christmas

Looking to cross those last few people off your holiday shopping list, without spending a fortune? You're in luck because there are still plenty of Christmas deals that can arrive on time. We've compiled a list of the best gifts of this year that cost less than $50.

You'll find everything from streaming devices to headphones to smart home tech on this list, so there's something for everyone. Remember, if you want delivery before Christmas, we recommend acting sooner rather than later as Christmas shipping deadlines are rapidly approaching and there's not much time left till the holidays. (Still not sure what to buy? Be sure to check out list of the best last minute Christmas gifts at all price points).