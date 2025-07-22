One of our favorite Chromebooks is on sale just in time for back to school
Save $150 on this Editor's Choice 2-in-1
There are plenty of Chromebooks on the market, but not all of them make for a great back to school laptop. Some are underpowered whereas others are packing outdated tech. Enter the Lenovo Flex 5i.
As part of its back to school sale, Best Buy has the Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook Plus on sale for $449. That's one of the best back to school laptop sales I've seen this week on a laptop that won our Editor's Choice award.
The Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook Plus is one of the best Chromebooks around, and with this price cut, it now presents more value than ever. It features a 14-inch 2K touch display, Intel Core i3-1315U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. In our Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook Plus review, we said it's an affordable Chromebook that's good for research, remote learning, and writing or editing basic documents.
Some of the best Chromebooks are known for their affordable prices, but as you'll find in our Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook Plus review, this one takes the cake. It's one of our favorite 2-in-1 Chromebooks for good reason, and I'd happily put my work laptop on the side to use this lightweight, versatile machine instead.
It has a crisp 14-inch 2K touch display that not only is great for productivity, but also for watching the latest shows on. It also packs an Intel Core i3-1315U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. That's not going to break any speed records, but for young students it's more than enough power to access cloud-based and stream shows.
It also offers over 10 hours of battery life, which is way more than what most work laptops can push out these days. Plus, its portable, compact design (just 3.5 pounds) is ideal for using as a laptop or tablet.
It may be a tad small for some, especially when typing on its keyboard, and for those who require more horsepower for demanding apps, this isn't for you. However, as a driver for all online tasks, which ChromeOS is best at, this laptop is a solid bargain.
