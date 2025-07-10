I'd swap my laptop for this bargain Lenovo Chromebook Duet — now at its lowest price for Prime Day

I've had enough of my Microsoft Surface work laptop: it's old, slow and its battery life is miserable. So, an upgrade is needed, and Prime Day has just the sales I'm looking for to replace my laptop on the cheap.

Now, I'd never think to grab a Chromebook, but grabbing one of the best for less than $250/£250? That's the value we're all looking for.

The Lenovo Chromebook Duet is now down to its lowest price yet at Amazon, and at just $229, I'd swap my aging laptop for this 2-in-1 Chromebook. It's the latest model, packs enough power for all my online tasks and is extremely portable. Plus, it doubles as a tablet with the easy-to-use ChromeOS.

It's one of the best Prime Day laptop deals we've seen, as it really is hard to beat getting a 2-in-1 bundle (stand and keyboard included) for just $239. For students or families after an affordable laptop (and myself), this Lenovo Chromebook Duet is a steal. Oh, and the deal applies to both the U.S. and U.K.!

Lenovo Chromebook Duet: was $319 now $229 at Amazon The Lenovo Chromebook Duet is one of the best Chromebooks around, and with this price cut, it now presents more value than ever. Expect a sharp 11-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) IPS display, commendable MediaTek Kompanio 838 CPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Mainly, this excels at all online tasks, and for most, that's exactly why it's a steal at this price.

Lenovo IdeaPad Chromebook Duet: was £369 now £239 at Amazon This one's over £130 off! With its 11-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) IPS display, MediaTek Kompanio 838 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB eMMC storage, along with the folio stand and keyboard, this Chromebook is a trusty companion for all.

Some of the best Chromebooks are known for their affordable prices, but as you'll find in our Lenovo Chromebook Duet review, this one takes the cake. It's one of our favorite 2-in-1 Chromebooks for good reason, and I'd happily put my work laptop on the side to use this lightweight, versatile machine instead.

I've been impressed by how far Chromebooks have come over the years, using the latest Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus as my main driver while I was testing it and doing everything I'd normally do on a daily basis with ease.

That's what the Lenovo Chromebook Duet offers, too, with a bright, crips 11-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) IPS display that not only is great for productivity, but also for watching the latest shows on.

(Image credit: Future)

It also offers over 10 hours of battery life, which is way more than what my work laptops can push out these days. Plus, its portable, compact design (just 2.1 pounds!) with a detachable keyboard is ideal for me when taking it out and working on public transport or a coffee spot.

It may be a tad small for some, especially when typing on its keyboard, and for those who require more horsepower for demanding apps, this isn't for you. However, as a driver for all online tasks, which ChromeOS is best at, the Lenovo Chromebook Duet is a surprisingly reliable laptop (and tablet) to grab. I mean, for under $230? It's hard to go wrong.

That's just one deal I recommend you put on your radar, but our Amazon Prime Day live blog has plenty more offers worth scooping up.