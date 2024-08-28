Sonos is gearing up for its next soundbar launch — and it could be the ‘Arc Ultra’

Despite still struggling for air in the wake of its disastrous new app launch, Sonos is seemingly gearing up to release some exciting products and one of them could be a Sonos Arc successor.

According to leaker Arsène Lupin, a well-known industry leaker who posted their findings on X (previously Twitter), Sonos is close to announcing its next major audio products in the so-called "Sub 4" and "Arc Ultra." As with most Sonos designs, both new products will come in white and black, per Lupin.

This comes over a month following previous reports, which claimed Sonos' next flagship soundbar would be called "Lasso." It appears the Sonos Arc Ultra and Lasso are the same device, which would entail the first Bluetooth audio playback soundbar for Sonos and one to feature new driver technology.

The leaker did not give any definitive timeframe on when you can expect the Sonos Arc Ultra and Sonos Sub 4, but did confirm that the company "has begun preparations to launch its two delayed products." Sonos' app still remains a mess right now, but two new designs might be the perfect way to make things right with consumers.

Sonos readies up to deliver

Sonos has been in repair mode over the last several months after launching its new app in May following reports of immense issues plaguing the system. Several of our own staff, including senior streaming writer Malcolm McMillan and west coast reporter Scott Younker have experienced issues of their own with their Sonos products and the issues extend beyond the software itself.

Sonos CEO Patrick Spence hopped on a Reddit AMA last week to discuss the issues and what he is doing to amend all the many complaints surrounding its botched app. He made it clear that Sonos' top priority was fixing the bugs and making its app function properly, citing difficulties with using the firm's older app, the S2.

Now, it seems Sonos is moving to launch the next entry among the best Sonos soundbars, that is, of course, if leaker Arsène Lupin is to be believed. They also claim that Sonos will market the products as "Arc Ultra" and "Sub 4," the latter of which "features a matte finish, dual force-canceling woofers, and is available in white and black."

These leaks fall in line with last month's reports, which heralded the coming of the Sonos Lasso, a flagship soundbar that would be the first to leverage Mayht's new transducer technology. These transducer's leverage neodymium magnets, the strongest natrual magnets in the world, aimed at improving sound performance and clarity to be one of the best soundbars to date.

Unfortunately there's little other information available out there on the rumored Sonos Arc Ultra or Sonos Sub 4, but Tom's Guide has reached out to Sonos for comment and will update this page with further information.