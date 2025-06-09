JBL’s newest soundbar and speaker combo is one serious upgrade — but it will run you $1,199

JBL has just launched the new Bar 1000 MK2 soundbar that brings incredible performance enhancements to your home entertainment setup, and it might rank among the best soundbars.

As with its predecessor, the new soundbar boasts Dolby Atmos with a wireless subwoofer, detachable side speakers, and tons of extra features, like MultiBeam 3.0, PureVoice 2.0, and Night listening.

It will be available later this month and will cost $1,199. But before you click buy, JBL's also launching a suite of alternative speaker systems slated to debut later this year.

The Bar 1000 finds its successor

(Image credit: JBL)

Like its predecessor, the Bar 1000 MK2 is equipped with a 7.1.4-channel speaker system kitted out with Dolby Atmos.

To make audio even punchier, JBL has added a 960W max power output. That includes a large 10-inch sub too, so there's going to be plenty of low end. Then there are the removable extra speakers attached to the bar.

JBL envisions users bringing the sounds of their movies and shows with them around their home if necessary, but they also serve as rear speakers for that surround sound kick. They also work in tandem with the MK2's handy Night Mode, allowing them to act as front speakers for a quieter experience if needed.

It also has a new PureVoice 2.0 feature that enhances dialogue to greater effect, a feature that is fast becoming a top seller on a variety of different soundbars and even some of the best TVs.

In terms of connectivity options, the Bar 1000 MK2 is equipped with AirPlay 2, Roon compatibility, and works with the JBL One App.

A slew of soundbars coming from JBL

The new Bar 1000 MK2 hits store shelves later this month at a retail price of $1,199. Expensive as it might sound, it pales in comparison to other models among the best Dolby Atmos soundbars, where the likes of a fully equipped Sonos Arc Ultra hit well over the $1,500 mark.

At least JBL has more affordable options in the works, including a $449 JBL Bar 300 MK2 and $899 JBL Bar 700 MK2, both arriving in late September. You can also expect to see the JBL Bar 500 MK2 launching on Aug 3 at $649.

An improved JBL Bar 1300X is slated for release in the fall, which will put the Bar 1000 to shame with an 11.1.4-channel system along with detachable speakers that have built-in Bluetooth support. As you can expect, this model will launch at a premium of $1,699.

We'll try to get all of them in for testing upon release, but until then, we're optimistic that JBL's latest model might have a shot at dethroning the Sonos Arc Ultra as the best soundbar in 2025.