Kim Kardashian's new Beats collab is breaking the internet — here's how to get it before it's gone

The original internet-breaker is back with the second installment of Kim Special Edition Beats headphones. Almost exactly two years ago, Kim Kardashian partnered with Beats by Dre to release a limited-edition line of Beats Fit Pro in a selection of neutral hues. Now, the Beats Studio Pro have received the Skims founder's iconic color treatment.

There are three colors in the Beats Studio Pro Kim Special Edition collection: Moon, Dune and Earth. Moon is a sandy beige, while Dune looks sourced right from the movie's sunset scenes. Earth is a deep brown, falling somewhere between fresh soil and a melted Hershey's bar.

The Beats Studio Pro are one of the best Beats headphones you can buy. Like many of the best headphones on the market, these cans have great active noise cancellation and plenty of smart features. One of the biggest selling points is a 40-hour battery life, which is better than many options in the same price tier (including the Apple-designed AirPods Max.)

And there are no other noise-canceling headphones that have the explicit Kim K stamp of approval. After all, the reality TV star and entrepreneur is one of the OG online influencers. She has a massive fan base, if not for her role on The Kardashians Hulu show, then for her coveted Skims apparel or brilliant designer fashion moments.

As such, I expect the Beats Studio Pro Kim Special Edition colors to sell out sooner rather than later. Luckily, you can find all three colors linked conveniently below.

Beats Studio Pro Kim Special Edition — find every color here

Beats Studio Pro (Moon): $349 @ Amazon

The Beats Studio Pro Kim Special Edition in color Moon are a neutral, light beige color that totally vibe with the vanilla girl aesthetic. It's the headphone color blondes have been waiting for (coming from one!)

Beats Studio Pro (Dune): $349 @ Amazon

The Beats Studio Pro Kim Special Edition in color Dune look like they could've been pulled off the color palette from the same-named blockbuster movie franchise. The shade's warmth reminds me of the evening desert.

Beats Studio Pro (Earth): $349 @ Amazon

The Beats Studio Pro Kim Special Edition in color Earth almost look like mud, but not in a dirty way — in a refreshing way that almost invokes the smell of fresh soil.

