Sonos Arc Ultra soundbar leak just revealed price and key features
Ultra expensive
While Sonos might be caught in a mire of its own making with the continuing problems users are having with its app, there could be a big new soundbar on the way. The Sonos Arc Ultra is the speculated follow-up to the ever-popular and excellent Sonos Arc soundbar — and now there's been a leak that tells us how much it's going to cost, and what kind of technology we might find under its ubiquitous grille.
The leak, from Reddit, is of a store image from the Sonos website. The image shows a price, a product shot of the soundbar, and a short blurb about what we can expect from the next generation of Sonos' under-TV speaker. Apparently, it appeared and then promptly disappeared from Sonos' web presence — although there was still time for eagle-eyed Sonos fans to grab a screenshot.
Sonos Arc Ultra price — it's not cheap
First, the price (and it's not a small one, so hold your breath) — the Sonos Arc Ultra is going to cost $1,199. That's a whole $200 more than the $999 full price of the previous generation, and cements it securely in the premium soundbar category. But what extra goodies do we get for the extra dough?
There's not a huge amount to be gleaned from the short blurb, but there are some exciting bits to point out. The first is the "Enhanced with immersive Sound Motion technology," which more than likely is the new name for the HeartMotion technology that Sonos acquired when it bought the company Mayht. What does it do? Smaller, lighter drivers which take less power to drive than alternatives, so you can have more of them in the same space you might have fewer of others.
The second sentence of note is the last one — "And did someone say 'Bluetooth'?". The first generation of Sonos Arc notoriously didn't support the Bluetooth audio standard, so you couldn't send music without using AirPlay or the Sonos App. Now it looks like we're going to get Bluetooth support, so all your friends at the party can send their tunes to the soundbar, for better or worse.
As for when we might see the Sonos Arc Ultra, there's nothing yet. We're hoping that when it is released it will sit amongst the best soundbars around — although you'll have to wait for our full review to find out. As always, this is just a rumor, but its seems legit given the source.
More from Tom's Guide
- I just tried the Sonos Arc soundbar and it's now my new at-home audio system
- iPhone 16 Pro Max review: The biggest iPhone ever
- The best wireless earbuds tested and rated
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve!
Tammy and her generous collection of headphones have found a new home — Tom's Guide! After a two-and-a-half-year stint as iMore's resident audiophile, Tammy's reviews and buying guide expertise have more focus than ever on Tom's Guide, helping buyers find the audio gear that works best for them. Tammy has worked with some of the most desirable audio brands on the planet in her time writing about headphones, speakers, and more, bringing a consumer focussed approach to critique and buying advice. Away from her desk, you'll probably find her in the countryside writing (extremely bad) poetry, or putting her screenwriting Masters to good use creating screenplays that'll never see the light of day.