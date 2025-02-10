Sennheiser's HD 505 headphones offer audiophile-grade open-back audio for under $300

Sennheiser just launched a new pair of wired headphones built for audiophiles with a reversed dynamic driver, ultra-soft ear cushions, and an affordable price for open-back designs.

Meet the Sennheiser HD 505, a copper and black, minimalist pair of headphones with tons of flair. At $279, these new headphones do come in around the same price as some of the best headphones, but are actually cheaper than most of its counterparts, like the $499 Sennheiser HD 650s.

You can scoop up a pair of the new HD 505 headphones today at Amazon.

Incredible auditory experience for less

(Image credit: Sennheiser)

These open-back headphones come equipped with angled 120Ω drivers, allowing the Sennheiser HD 505 serious coverage from the 12Hz range to 38,500Hz, all set on a system with a total harmonic distortion of under 0.2%. That makes these new designs ever-slightly limited when compared to the Sennheiser 560s, but more than enough audio performance for the price.

Although some may balk at their sticker price, $279 is actually cheap for these type of headphones because they're built for audiophiles who want the best possible coverage in their daily listening. Though we don't have any first-hand testing yet, Sennheiser notes the HD 505s can hit stellar audio levels without leading to fatigue. It's the name brand of Sennheiser's 500 series, offering extreme comfort and dynamic listening for hours on end.

With the new headphones, Sennheiser updated its clamping function and retooled its outer cups with better cushioning for an unrivaled auditory experience that lasts as long as your tunes allow. And the Sennheiser 505 headphones weigh just 237 grams, making it extremely light and easy to wear for extended periods.

In terms of design, Sennheiser went with a copper on black colorway, which looks fantastic. You should also be able to pair the 505 headphones with practically any device that has a 3.5mm output, but given their performance you'd get much better audio out of a dedicated amp.

Ready to upgrade your audio arsenal? They're available at Amazon for $279 starting today.

