I haven’t stopped thinking about the Sennheiser IE 200 buds since I tested them — and they’re currently on sale

I'm a self-professed music nerd, and very rarely will you find me not wearing earbuds or over-ear headphones. I love listening to music a lot. I also play the guitar and bass so it's very important to me that I hear every instrument in a track. While wireless earbuds have become the norm today, there are some wired earbuds — or in-ear monitors, to be precise — that give the best of the best a run for their money.

The Sennheiser IE 200 buds are one such pair. I tested them back in March and, honestly, I haven't stopped thinking about them since. What's even better is that the buds are currently 19% off at Amazon U.S., bringing them down to $129 from their retail price of $159. And if you're in the U.K., they're available for £109 instead of £129. A win!

U.S. deal Sennheiser IE 200 (U.S.): was $159 now $129 at Amazon The Sennheiser IE 200 buds are ideal for audiophiles and music technicians as they feature a wide soundstage and fantastic instrument separation. The bass sounds powerful while vocals sound crystal clear. The earbuds are very lightweight and comfortable too.

So what makes the IE 200 a downright fantastic, powerful, must-have pair of earbuds that help you appreciate music in a whole new way? First of all, they feature a braided cable which gives them a premium edge, and the wires are detachable too so you don't have to worry about not being able to use the IE 200s if the stock cable breaks. They are mighty comfortable and lightweight too, and their cables wrap around your ears to ensure they don't fall off.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

But what good is a pair of earbuds if it doesn't make music sound as God intended? The IE 200s also have a frequency range of 6Hz-20KHz, so they can reproduce most sounds accurately, and boy do they make music sound absolutely incredible! Sound technicians will also appreciate Sennheiser's patented True Response technology which helps reproduce sound with precision so you can appreciate every single instrument in a song.

The IE 200s' bass response is outstanding as you can hear every single note plucked in the likes of 'Money' by Pink Floyd and ‘Every Other Freckle’ by Alt-J. Instrument separation really shines in tracks such as these, as you can make out each guitar riff and bassline. They work in harmony together but also really shine — perfectly balanced, as all things should be.

Vocals and details are super clear and distinguishable, especially when there are multiple voices harmonizing, like in 'Labour — The Cacophony' by Paris Paloma or 'Ballad of the Witches' Road' from Agatha All Along. High notes never sound piercing either, and it really feels like the artists are in the room (as Sennheiser intended).

Even if you use wireless earbuds on, say, your commute or when you're out and about, I still think you need to own a pair of the IE 200s, especially if you want to enjoy music to the fullest. They've made me appreciate music in ways I didn't think were possible.

And now, you can save big by taking advantage of the 19% discount at Amazon U.S. or the 16% discount at Amazon U.K. Trust me, these deals are too good to pass up on.