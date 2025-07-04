Sennheiser HD 600 just received a massive $190 discount at Amazon — I'm an audiophile and I swear by these headphones

"Critical Listening" is what audiophiles call the kind of listening we do when we sit down to really get in deep with some music. Listening out for things you might otherwise miss — important details, an instrument you've not heard before, what was the artist trying to tell us... you get the drift.

Thanks to a very detail-oriented sound signature, the Sennheiser HD 600 are a favorite option for critical listening shared by many audiophiles, myself included. Now you can join the ranks, thanks to a $195 discount at Amazon, which sees them down to $305.

Sennheiser HD 600: was $499 now $305 at Amazon Sennheiser's classic HD 600 have been around for a while, but that's because they're still some of the best audiophile headphones you can buy. They're light and comfortable, and offer an incredibly detailed and spacious soundstage thanks to their open-backed design. This deal isn't quite the lowest price we've ever seen, but nearly $200 off is a great deal for some of the best-sounding headphones you've ever put on your head.

Open backed for an open mind

Let me get nerdy and technical for a second (because the Sennheiser HD 600 are nerdy and technical). They are open-backed headphones, meaning there's a mesh covering the outer edge of the earcup rather than a hardcover. That does a couple of positive things to your music.

Because the drivers inside are allowed to breathe more, it means there's a more open and spacious soundstage. That gives you greater dynamic range, too, with more differentiation between the loudest and softest parts of a track. For classical music and jazz, there's nothing quite like it, and the HD 600 exemplifies the benefits of the format.

Unfortunately, that also means they suffer from open-backs' biggest drawbacks. While their bass is extremely tight and well-controlled, there's also not all that much of it. It all gets lost as some of it escapes through the open backs of the earcups. Not a pair of headphones for bass heads, these.

Neither are they for those who need something private. Open-backed headphones allow all your music to leak out, so everyone nearby will be able to hear your most embarrassing playlists. Not a pair for the bus, then.

But their effortless detail and incredible mid-range make them perfect for really getting deep into your music. Listening out for the nuance, and all the little bits you might have missed. You'll need an extra amp to really get the most out of them, but if you do, you're in for the most detailed listen you've ever experienced.

