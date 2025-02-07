AirPods Pro 3 major upgrades just tipped by new Apple patent

I use the AirPods Pro 2 as my headphones, and I can't imagine switching to anything else. Well, maybe the next AirPods Pro 3 model. If the latest Apple patent is to be believed, future AirPods will get some notable upgrades compared to the previous generation.

Apple has filed a new patent with the US Patent and Trademark Office that shows it could change the beloved touch controls and improve active noise canceling capabilities, one of the most significant selling points of its high-end earbuds.

With the AirPods 4 offering a noise-cancellation option, it would make sense for Apple to differentiate the more expensive model with better noise-blocking technology. A new, currently unknown vent appeared in Apple's latest patent that could help cool them or be designed to improve or adapt the blocking capabilities.

(Image credit: US Patent Office)

It looks like Apple will expand the functionality of the AirPods Pro 3 touch controls, with the patent suggesting the new buds will be controllable using vertical movements, such as up and down swipes to control volume.

Interestingly, the patent also suggests the controls won't be touch-capacitive in the traditional sense. You could still use your buds' touch controls while wearing gloves, which would be a nice improvement over the current AirPods Pro 2.

The new patent doesn't delve into any health-tracking features we've heard about for the AirPods Pro 3, but that doesn't mean those features aren't on the way. Previous reports have suggested Apple will include a biometric monitor and temperature sensor in its next earbuds, allowing them to perform similar functions to those of the best Apple Watches or any of the best fitness trackers.

There are also rumors of a new enhanced H3 chip that would allow the AirPods Pro 3 to be used to perform a built-in hearing test.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Either way, we can only hope that Apple's latest patents suggest that new earbuds will soon be released. While I don't need a new pair, I certainly wouldn't object to a new model with improvements and valuable new features.