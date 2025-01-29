Powerbeats Pro 2 launch could be imminent — Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy spotted wearing new earbuds

Another sports event, another glance at a new Beats device — this time, Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy have been spotted, alongside others at the TGL, with the as yet unreleased Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 in their ears. This isn't the first time we've seen an athlete with a pair. Last time it was baseball star Shohei Ohtani in an Instagram video.

Spend just a couple of minutes scrolling around the TGL homepage and you'll quickly spot the Powerbeats Pro 2 in even thumbnails of videos — and it gives a clear picture of what the buds will look like when they launch.

Powerbeats 2: What can we see?

(Image credit: TGL)

There are some similarities to the older Powerbeats Pro model, like the over-ear securing hook, but they otherwise look to be a very different design. They're much smaller, which should make them lighter as well. They still retain that little 'b' logo so that everyone around you knows what kind of buds you've got in your ears.

They're all in black, so it doesn't tell us what kind of colors we can expect, but it does look like an altogether smoother and more compact design than the last pair.

This tease doesn't tell us much about what's going on inside the buds, but there are plenty of rumors out there. One of the most prominent is that the Powerbeats Pro 2 are going to feature some form of heart rate monitoring, which would add some more fitness credentials to the buds.

There are all the likely upgrades as well — better noise canceling, improved sound, and more battery life. We won't know for sure until we get a pair in our ears. Once we've thouroughly tested them, we'll be able to work out whether they belong alongside the best wireless earbuds you can buy today.

