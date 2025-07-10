The Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 just hit their lowest ever price for Prime Day

It took a long time for Beats to release a successor to the original Beats Powerbeats Pro, but the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 were worth the wait.

They’re as good as sports headphones get, and I’ve run hundreds of happy miles while wearing them, as well as doing bike rides and strength workouts with them.

This Prime Day you can get the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 for $179, a $70 and the lowest price I’ve ever seen them.

Beats Powerbeats Pro 2: was $249 now $179 at Amazon The Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 have crashed to their lowest ever price on Amazon right now as part of the Prime Day sales. I found the buds perfect for running and other workouts thanks to their secure and comfortable fit, long battery life and great sound quality.

I have the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 as my top pick in my round-up of the best running headphones, and they also sit at the top of our list of best workout headphones.

There are several reasons why I rate the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 so highly as sports headphones, but it all starts with the fit.

The earhook creates a secure fit not matter how intense your activity is, and the buds didn’t budge at all during 20 miles runs during marathon training runs.

They are also slimmer and lighter than the original Powerbeats Pro, which makes them more comfortable to wear and also means they fit easily alongside glasses and other headwear.

The Powerbeats Pro 2 also offer great battery life of eight hours even when using ANC, and they have physical button controls, which I always find much easier to use on sports buds than touch panels.

I also found the sound quality good on the headphones, with the powerful bass-forward profile you expect from Beats.

The ANC is also pretty good, if not as outstanding as on some buds I’ve tried like the Bose QC Earbuds, and the transparency mode on the Powerbeats Pro 2 helps you to stay aware of what’s going on around you when exercising outdoors.

There are some downsides to the buds, the main being that I wouldn’t rely on the built-in heart rate monitor because it’s hard to use and sometimes inaccurate, in my experience.

Even with all of the excellent features, I still think they are a little overpriced at $249, but at this reduced price of $179 the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 are well worth looking at if you’re shopping sports headphones in the sale.