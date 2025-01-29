Apple and SpaceX just added Starlink connectivity for select iPhone users

With the release of iOS 18.3 comes a surprise release, as T-Mobile users with access to the Starlink Beta can now connect to Starlink satellites on compatible iPhones.

Originally spotted by Bloomberg, it seems that Apple has secretly worked with SpaceX and T-Mobile U.S. to provide an alternative satellite service. This is quite a surprise, as T-Mobile had previously specified Starlink as an option for Samsung phones, like the Galaxy S25 Ultra and the Galaxy Z Fold 6. Meanwhile, Apple has an in-house Satellite connection service due to a partnership with Globalstar Inc.

Medium resolution images, music & audio podcasts should work with the current generation Starlink direct-to-phone constellation. Next generation constellation will do medium resolution video. https://t.co/yfDPbkgSJHJanuary 29, 2025

However, the Bloomberg report states that a select number of iPhone users have been able to enable the Starlink beta through T-Mobile. While we don't know which models will be compatible as of yet, T-Mobile told Bloomberg that the full release will support the vast majority of iPhones.

We also have an idea of what features it could bring, as Elon Musk posted on X that Starlink currently supports the transfer of images, music and even Audio Podcasts. He also said that the next generation will be able to transfer medium-quality video.

(Image credit: T-Mobile, Space X)

Currently, the T-Mobile Starlink beta is limited, but there are plans to expand the test to additional subscribers. If you want to join the beta then you can sign up on the T-Mobile website. However, it is worth noting that Starlink is only available in the U.S., and while it might be free during the beta, that is likely to change.

iPhone users in the program need to have updated to iOS 18.3, then they will see a new toggle in their iPhone cellular data settings to manage the feature.

There are certain advantages to satellite communication, especially when it comes to emergencies. In the case of Apple devices, it was introduced for iOS 18 and is supported on the iPhone 14, iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 series. The feature is easy enough to use and seamlessly integrates with iMessage. The feature will activate as soon as the phone detects no cellular or Wi-Fi signal and supports both standard SMS and iMessage.

While it is good to see that Apple users will have more options, the real question is how much a Starlink connection will cost. The issue is that, outside of emergencies, the ability to send images and podcasts via the service seems minimal for the average user.

