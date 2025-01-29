Dyson finally releases a powerful handheld vacuum designed just for your car (or boat!)

Dyson’s got a firm hold on the vacuum cleaner market, appearing not once, not twice, but three times in our best vacuum cleaners guide. And now, the brand has launched a new handheld vacuum called the Car+Boat. Why? Well, because Dyson is finally thinking about the boat owner market. We certainly let out a sigh of relief aboard our luxury yacht when we heard the news.

Okay, we might not have a yacht, but we do know that getting into awkward spaces with a vacuum cleaner is an infinitely annoying cleaning problem. There are so many perks to handheld vacuums, especially when it comes to cleaning outside of your house, which is where you’ll find a boat, or (more commonly) a car. They're lightweight, compact, and can clean up a mess quickly.

The Dyson Car+Boat will be available in the U.S. for $279.99 and the U.K. from February 4th, retailing at £249.99 at Dyson.

Small yet mighty

Dyson Car+Boat vacuum cleaner being used on the stairs (Image credit: Dyson)

So, what does the Car+Boat have to offer to the handheld vacuum market that’s not already there? Well, it’s packed with features and boasts some pretty impressive specs, too. Firstly, it’s more powerful than any other handheld vacuum available right now and it’s also got the best battery runtime of up to 50 minutes.

With an advanced filtration system, it can reportedly capture 99.99% of particles in our home, including all those sneaky dust bunnies. And, if being a small handheld still isn't quite enough for getting into those tricky tight spots, it’s got a mini motorized tool that’ll tackle stubborn dirt and hair, a two-in-one brush and wide nozzle tool, and a crevice tool. You know, for all those crumbs that have fallen starboard - or just down the cracks in your car upholstery.

The Dyson Car+Boat tackles dust and dirt (Image credit: Dyson)

Do we need it? Well, when we take a look at the cost and features in comparison to Dyson’s regular vacuums. The Dyson V11 Advanced cordless vacuum, for instance, it really depends on what you're after. Price-wise, the V11 is $469.99 at Dyson, which is $270 more than the Car+Boat. But, it also comes with six additional tools and brushes, three more than the Car+Boat and it lasts up to 30 minutes.

At the end of the day though, it comes down to what you really want and need. But, if you’re in the market for something small yet mighty, and with a mid-range price tag, then this shrunk-down version of a cordless vacuum could well be the answer. We can’t recommend it yet, as we're yet to get hands-on, but we’re certainly going to be testing it soon.