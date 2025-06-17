The Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 are the greatest workout headphones I've ever used — and you can save $50 right now
This 20% discount brings the price of my favorite headphones crashing down
I've been testing workout headphones for almost half a decade, and I know that the most important thing is whether they stay in place during exercise. That's one of the many, many reasons I think the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 are the best workout headphones available right now.
These aren't cheap, though. Fortunately, you can pick up the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 for just $199 at Amazon, with 20% savings on all four color options. It's a massive discount, especially considering they're only four months old!
My favorite feature is the over-ear hooks and angled bud that keep them firmly in place, whether I'm going for a walk or taking on a high-intensity workout. But I also really like that (for once) the Apple-designed headphones actually work just as well on Android, too.
In our Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 review, we found that these impressive buds tackled almost everything we threw at them, from workouts to calls, podcasts to playlists. They aren't designed for work calls, but can handle them in a pinch too.
Beats made a big deal of the fact that the Powerbeats Pro 2 have a built-in heart rate monitor, but I never cared about that (that's what your smartwatch is for). Instead, I just love how easy they are to use.
When paired with my iPhone, they connect as soon as I've taken them out of the case. You can use one in mono mode, or both if you need active noice cancellation — very handy for me, as I live in a busy city and I like my personal audio space.
Plus, over the years, Beats have evened out that bass-heavy sound that it became famous for. There's still plenty of lower end sounds (which is great for all the metal and hip hop tracks I listen to) but it no longer swarms the higher end.
The charging case for the Powerbeats Pro 2 is pretty big, but that's partly because the headphones are with the hooks, but also because it has a battery that means you get around 45 hours of use before you need to plug them into a charger.
When I started testing Powerbeats Pro 2, I almost felt like I wanted to not like them — I was trying to resist becoming a Beats person — but they're actually just too good not to use every day. Plus, with my former favorites, the Jabra Elite Elite 8 Active, now out of production, there's nothing I'd recommend more than the Powerbeats Pro 2.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
James is Tom's Guide's Buying Guide Editor, overseeing the site's buying advice. He was previously Fitness Editor, covering strength training workouts, cardio exercise, and accessible ways to improve your health and wellbeing.His first job at as a sales assistant in a department store, and this is where James learned how important it is to help people make purchasing decisions that are right for their needs, whether that's a fountain pen to give as a gift or a new fridge for their kitchen.
This skill stayed with him as he developed a career in journalism as a freelance technology writer and, later, as Buying Guide Editor for MakeUseOf, where his interest in fitness combined with his commitment to impartial buying advice.
This is how he came to join Fit&Well as Fitness Editor, covering beginner-friendly exercise routines, affordable ways to boost your wellbeing, and reviewed weights, rowing machines, and workout headphones.
James is an advocate for sustainability and reparability, and focuses his reviews and advice through that lens to offer objective insights as to whether a specific product or service will be right for your needs.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.