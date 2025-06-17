The Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 are the greatest workout headphones I've ever used — and you can save $50 right now

I've been testing workout headphones for almost half a decade, and I know that the most important thing is whether they stay in place during exercise. That's one of the many, many reasons I think the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 are the best workout headphones available right now.

These aren't cheap, though. Fortunately, you can pick up the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 for just $199 at Amazon, with 20% savings on all four color options. It's a massive discount, especially considering they're only four months old!

My favorite feature is the over-ear hooks and angled bud that keep them firmly in place, whether I'm going for a walk or taking on a high-intensity workout. But I also really like that (for once) the Apple-designed headphones actually work just as well on Android, too.

Beats made a big deal of the fact that the Powerbeats Pro 2 have a built-in heart rate monitor, but I never cared about that (that's what your smartwatch is for). Instead, I just love how easy they are to use.

When paired with my iPhone, they connect as soon as I've taken them out of the case. You can use one in mono mode, or both if you need active noice cancellation — very handy for me, as I live in a busy city and I like my personal audio space.

Plus, over the years, Beats have evened out that bass-heavy sound that it became famous for. There's still plenty of lower end sounds (which is great for all the metal and hip hop tracks I listen to) but it no longer swarms the higher end.

The charging case for the Powerbeats Pro 2 is pretty big, but that's partly because the headphones are with the hooks, but also because it has a battery that means you get around 45 hours of use before you need to plug them into a charger.

When I started testing Powerbeats Pro 2, I almost felt like I wanted to not like them — I was trying to resist becoming a Beats person — but they're actually just too good not to use every day. Plus, with my former favorites, the Jabra Elite Elite 8 Active, now out of production, there's nothing I'd recommend more than the Powerbeats Pro 2.