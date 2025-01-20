Powerbeats Pro 2 launching 'imminently' according to reports — here's what we know

On the hunt for a new pair of the best running headphones? Looks like you're in luck — Mark Gurman and his PowerOn newsletter believe Apple is going to "imminently" release the Powerbeats Pro 2, the sequel to the excellent Powerbeats Pro.

Apparently, Apple is "gearing up for a press briefing in a week," so it's likely we'll have some idea about what the headphones look like (and what they'll do) very soon. But what do we already know, or at least think we know, about the latest fitness headphones from Beats?

Powerbeats Pro 2

In terms of solid, tangible information about the new earbuds, we don't actually know all that much. Thanks to small tidbits here and there we do know they're going to have a new design, after they were spotted hanging out of the ears of baseball star Shohei Ohtani's in an X post.

Built for Shohei Ohtani. pic.twitter.com/78Vz7ondq5September 4, 2024

Things get a little more spotty from there. There are rumors that the new Powerbeats will read your heart rate (via Macrumors), and connect to fitness hardware at gyms and the like so as to give you a more accurate picture of your workout. That's a rumor that's been laid on the AirPods Pro 3 as well, so perhaps the Beats will be the first time we see the technology.

We have some idea about new colors as well, particularly a similar purple to the Beats Solo buds. Beyond that, there's nothing clear. We still think there are going to be the requisite improvements to in-ear buds, though. Expect improvements to battery life and sound quality, as well as a more comfortable fit and better ANC.

Of course, we'll know more about the new Powerbeats Pro 2 when Apple unveils them — and it looks like we won't have long to wait.

