Hurry! My favorite Sony noise-canceling headphones just crashed to super low price

If you're in the market for a pair of the best noise-canceling headphones there are some great sales on right now, but few can beat the Sony WH-1000XM4. Despite being a previous generation model, these are some of the best headphones for travel thanks to their collapsible design and strong noise-blocking capabilities on trains and planes.

Right now the Sony WH-1000XM4 are just $248 at Amazon, which is $100 off the MSRP and one of the best headphones deals around right now. According to the price tracking site camelcamelcamel.com, they dropped to $228 in December 2023 but this is the lowest price we've seen so far this year.

Sony WH-1000XM4: was £349 now £249 @ Amazon U.K.

If you're shopping in the U.K., right now you can save £100 on the Sony WH-1000XM4. Despite being an older model, they offer superior audio quality and strong noise cancellation along with 30 hours of battery life and a convenient collapsible design. Don't sleep on this deal.

While I acknowledge that the newer Sony WH-1000XM5 flagship headphones are our top pick among the best headphones we've tested, the WH-1000XM4 are my personal favorite. Although I've often felt guilty that I don't favor the current Sony XM5 flagship model over the older model, there are solid reasons why I prefer the WH-1000XM4.

Firstly, they're foldable, which makes them more practical than the XM5 for sliding into my work or travel bag, and the protective case is a lot smaller too. And judging by the number of fellow travelers on my work commutes also sporting the older version of Sony's XM-series headphones on their heads, I'm not alone. And Sony thinks so too. The older model shows no sign of being discontinued, which is a rare thing almost two years after the launch of its successor, and shows just how appealing the XM4 headphones continue to be.

Although I didn't get to do the original Sony WH-1000XM4 review for Tom's Guide, our reviewer found that these headphones produced a detailed and dynamic soundstage. High and middle-ranged frequencies were well-balanced and there was plenty of bass energy to carry beats. You can also use the app to personalize the sound to your liking and get even and get even better performance. Support for Sony's 360 Reality Audio, LDAC, and DSEE Extreme are all included.

The Sony WH-1000XM4 don’t outclass the very best noise-canceling headphones around right now, but they are still excellent when it comes to blocking outside noise. Travel noise, wind, and other distractions were completely reduced in our tests. Plus, there are 20 levels of ambient sound to choose from if you prefer to stay aware of sounds around you while you listen to music.

The Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones also offer good battery life. We got 30 hours of playtime with ANC on, or 38 hours with ANC off. A 10-minute quick charge netted us 5 hours of listening time.

If you want to discover how the older version stacks up to the current Sony flagship, check out our Sony WH-1000XM5 vs WH-1000XM4 face-off. In short, the XM5s offer slightly longer battery life, improved sound quality and better ANC. But for $248, the XM4 headphones are a seriously good value and rival the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless headphones also at their lowest price ever on Amazon.