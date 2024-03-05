Surprise! Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones are at their lowest price on Amazon

Nothing beats a quality pair of over-ear headphones and few can topple the Sennheiser Momentum 4 wireless ANC iterations, which come highly regarded.

This bumping sale sees the Sennheiser Momentum 4 wireless headphones on sale for just $245 at Amazon , which does have quite the ring to it. That’s quite the slashing from the regular list price of $349, nearly $100 off one of the best headphones on the block and it’s not even Amazon Prime Day yet. The sale only currently sees the white model of the Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones, but won’t leave you hurting for crisp, punchy sound.

As the flagship of Sennheiser’s Momentum-series headphones, the Momentum 4 prove to be at the top of the leaderboard as among the best over-ear headphones next to greats like the Sony WH-1000XM5 and the Bose QuietComfort Ultra . They’re gifted such incredible promise due in large part to a 60 hour battery life that’s punctuated with impeccable sound quality.

Although Matt Reeves’ “The Batman” does sound incredible on the PS5 Inzone H5 headset, Gotham City truly comes to life like never before within the Sennheiser Momentum 4 soundscape. These over-ear headphones come equipped with active noise cancelling (ANC) to drown out the surroundings and leave you totally immersed in the content being played via its 42mm transducer system.

These headphones also come equipped with a Smart Control App for reliable device pairing, noise cancellation toggling, and EQ preferences, which were a major highlight in our Sennheiser Momentum 4 review , in which we gave them a near perfect score. Despite their somewhat bulky nature and sub-par design, they still come highly regarded mainly due to the audio quality provided.

Touch controls also make the Sennheiser Momentum 4 wireless headphones quite easy to use. Bluetooth 5.2 and even aptX Adaptive support keep you connected in almost every instance, so you don’t have to worry about those annoying wires — though, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 are supplied with a 3.5mm cable for the purist audiophiles in the room.